I love a great higher-end find just as much as the next fashion person. However, paying full price for these items isn't always feasible. Recently, I found a hack for getting a range of designer items at a discounted rate—enter TJ Maxx. TJ Maxx is known for its amazing, well-priced deals, but I wasn't familiar with the brand's commitment to delivering discounted high-ticket items as well.
Runway at TJ Maxx is such a great hack for digging up seriously great deals on contemporary clothing, designer brands, and luxury labels. I dug through the latest arrivals from Runway, and I highlighted a small curation of must-have finds you are sure to love. Keep scrolling to uncover discounted pieces from your favorite designers ahead.
Vince
MANSUR GAVRIEL
Made In Italy Large Tote
Elie Tahari
Elbow Sleeve Collar Split Neck Button Down Top With Scalloped Trim