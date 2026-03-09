Chic New Spring Items Just Launched at COS—These Are The Best Pieces

Recently, I visited the newly renovated COS store in the Westfield Century City mall to check out the latest arrivals ahead of the new season. I was excited to see that there were endless amounts of elevated, chic finds perfect for carrying any stylish dresser through the upcoming months. If you've been looking to refresh your wardrobe for spring, look no further. I've included a handful of standout styles ahead.
COS is particularly great at keeping simple clothing interesting with expert craftsmanship and high-quality materials. This was entirely achieved with the latest Spring releases. Keep scrolling to shop everything from easy warm-weather separates, cool accessories, beautiful handbags, and so much more.
Monument Tote Bag - Leather
Such a beautiful bag that's even more gorgeous in person.
A-Line Linen-Blend Maxi Dress
You'll wear this easy dress nonstop.
Twist-Detail Jersey Top
The twist detail takes this basic up a notch.
Twist-Detail Jersey Midi Skirt
Make it a pair for a easy coordinated look, or try this on with a breezy linen blouse.
Embroidered Pima Cotton Midi Dress
Perfect for the warmer days ahead.
I'm a sucker for stripes.
Montmartre Bowling Bag - Leather
This handbag is giving the Row but for less.
Knoll Shoulder Bag - Suede
Mismatched Teardrop Hoop Earrings
Mixmatched earrings are such a vibe.
Cashmere Triangle Scarf
A little dusty rose accent for your spring outfits.
Rounded Cotton Blouson Jacket
A light jacket is the ideal outerwear situation for the coming months.
Cropped Trench Coat Cape
This cropped trench/cape is also great for light layering.
Suede-Nylon Mary-Jane Sneakers
Shawl-Collar Belted Linen Vest
Linen season is fast approaching.