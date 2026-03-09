Chic New Spring Items Just Launched at COS—These Are The Best Pieces

Two friends walk on a sidewalk. One wearing all white and one wearing all black.
Recently, I visited the newly renovated COS store in the Westfield Century City mall to check out the latest arrivals ahead of the new season. I was excited to see that there were endless amounts of elevated, chic finds perfect for carrying any stylish dresser through the upcoming months. If you've been looking to refresh your wardrobe for spring, look no further. I've included a handful of standout styles ahead.

COS is particularly great at keeping simple clothing interesting with expert craftsmanship and high-quality materials. This was entirely achieved with the latest Spring releases. Keep scrolling to shop everything from easy warm-weather separates, cool accessories, beautiful handbags, and so much more.