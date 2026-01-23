Quick: What's the most popular skirt length right now? I'd venture to guess that you gave one of three answers: mini, midi, or maxi. Was I right? When I think about the skirt trends dominating fashion conversations, one is noticeably absent: knee-length pencil skirts. The in-between option is truly fashion's unsung hero, never garnering as much attention as skimpy minis and flowy maxis. In my mind, a pencil skirt—specifically a leather one—that hits exactly at the kneecap is a polished compromise for anyone who doesn’t want to go ultra-short but still show off some leg.
I first clocked the silhouette on a handful of street style stars in Copenhagen and Paris last summer, and then on Alexa Chung in London and Hailey Bieber in Los Angeles in early 2026. This week, Bella Hadid joined the mix. She recorded a podcast episode in L.A. wearing a Ferragamo jacket and a matching patent leather pencil skirt from the Italian brand's spring/summer 2026 collection. Pencil skirts are often associated with boring corporate attire, but Hadid just proved that they can look thoroughly cool and edgy. Scroll down to re-create her newest outfit.
On Bella Hadid: Ferragamo S/S 26 jacket and skirt
How Other Celebs Style Knee-Length Leather Pencil Skirts
In London, Alexa Chung styled a burgundy skirt with a matching bomber jacket, both by Petar Petrov.
Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, Hailey Bieber paired the skirt trend with a simple sweater and tall boots.
Shop My Favorite Knee-Length Leather Pencil Skirts
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.