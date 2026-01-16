Bella Hadid Made This Winter Basic Look So Rich By Wearing It With This It 2026 Shoe Trend

When Bella Hadid decides it's time to step back out, all of the girls are anxiously awaiting her outfits—and taking style notes. You can almost guarantee that whatever Hadid is wearing will be big in a couple of weeks time. Not only because she's deeply in the fashion know but also because she makes everything look impossibly cool. It's hard not to want to emulate whatever trends and brands she decides to endorse.
While out in New York last night, Hadid wore a head-to-toe Saint Laurent look with a bright blue jacket from the 2026 resort collection, a leather paperpag pencil skirt, a newly re-issued Mombasa bag, a big pair of 853 Esther sunglasses, and a pair of Saint Laurent Amalia slingback heels. While every detail was incredible, the most notable part of the outfit was the pair pf ladylike heels, which isone of 2026's biggest and perhaps most unexpected shoe trends.
Comfortable shoes have been the go-to for most of us since 2020. In 2022, when some of us started to head back to the office and others adjusted to a new WFH schedule, one thing seemed certain: no one could understand how and why high heels were the norm. The shoe style faded out of the zeitgeist. It wasn't that people weren't wearing them anymore, just that people didn't seem as excited to. Instead ballerina flats picked up speed and haven't slowed down since.
The pendulum always swings back and now high heels are hot! Thankfully you don't necessarily have to dress all the way up to wear them because they'll elevate any look automatically. You could wear then with a pencil skirt like Bella Hadid or a bright blue windbreaker-esque jacket, also like Bella Hadid. You basically can't go wrong.