L.A. Girls Know That the Coolest Thing to Wear With Jeans and Heels in 2026 Is This Trend

Bella Hadid is one of those people who wear trends all the time, but if she told me she didn’t even know the trend she was wearing was a trend, I’d fully believe her. That’s how effortlessly she wears them. And the latest trend she effortlessly wore is as fresh as it gets.
On a recent night out in West Hollywood, Hadid opted to wear crisp dark-denim bootcut jeans and black leather pumps. It was an elegant combination indeed, but the brand-new trend she paired them with made them cool: a big-buckle belt. The Western-inspired trend has been finding newfound fame (not that it's a new style, per se) thanks to the recent runways of Celine, Ralph Lauren, and Dior, to name a few. It's quickly becoming an It-girl wardrobe staple, and Hadid is as good an example of this as there is. The rest of the top of her outfit included a red ruched halter top and a cognac suede jacket and as a whole was the ultimate L.A.-girl outfit for a night out—a bit polished and a bit edgy and cool.
Keep scrolling to see the cool-girl night look for yourself and to shop big-buckle belts to wear with jeans and heels and everything else.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.