At Tory Burch, Dressing Like a Cool Uptown Girl Is What's in the Cards For Spring 2026

If your goal is to dress like someone who lives in NYC's Upper East Side and wears a lot of skirts and heels, who makes a point to try out the latest trends, the Tory Burch runway is basically your spring 2026 shopping list. Tory Burch, which the fashion crowd affectionately refers to as "Tory", just debuted the brand's S/S 26 collection at NYFW, and as per usual, it didn't disappoint. The tailoring was impeccable, and the collection was filled with colorful looks that were as joyful as they were elegant.
The theme of the Tory Burch S/S 26 runway was playful sophistication. As expected with any collection by the fashion house in this day and age, the attention to detail was apparent, with every embellishment, collar shape, and fall of a skirt clearly considered. Tory Burch has a habit of dictating trends and It items, and the spring collection was no exception. Time will tell which of these "cool uptown" trends takes hold, but I have a handful of predictions that I think you'll agree with once you see some of the standout looks. Keep scrolling to see the trends Tory Burch is co-signing for S/S 26.
The It Girls in Attendance
The Most Prominent Trends
Elegant Midi Skirts
While there were plenty of skirts on the Tory Burch runway, there was nary a mini or maxi one in sight. Each skirt was midi-length and had either a flared or narrow column shape. You can rest assured that these popular skirt trends will continue into 2026 after seeing how heavily Tory Burch leaned into them. As far as styling goes, in almost every instance, the skirts were paired with belts and pumps.
Embellished Pumps
Speaking of pumps, it was the predominant shoe trend on the runway, and in true Tory Burch fashion (the brand is responsible for the viral pierced shoe trend, after all), each pair was embellished with a row of metal rings or intricate beading. There were slingbacks and kitten heels in an assortment of colors, including white, red, and a variety of neutrals. I predict these will all be hot commodities come spring.
Collared Knitwear
Polo necks have been an integral part of the preppy aesthetic that's been trending this year, but at Tory Burch S/S 26, the collared knitwear that dotted the runway was more uptown elegance, less polo match. The trend came in the form of slightly exaggerated collars on fitted cardigans and folded origami-style collars on relaxed silhouettes, all paired with skirts or tailored trousers.
Structured Frame Bags
It wouldn't be a Tory Burch runway without an elegant bag trend or two, and the style that made the most appearances was also the most elegant: structured frame bags with a top handle. Many of them also featured a belted detail at the top, which could be worn buckled or undone for a more effortless (AKA cool uptown girl) feel.
Tailored Blazers
Every elegant spring wardrobe calls for blazers, and Tory Burch's selection didn't disappoint. Instead of cropped and boxy, fitted longline blazers were the chosen style, many of which featured a wide notched collar. (Once again, it's all about the unique details at Tory Burch.) The tailored blazers proved to be the perfect match for the collection's slim trousers and midi skirts.
Soft-Focus Eveningwear
If you don't typically think of Tory Burch for eveningwear, it's time to start. The collection concluded with an assortment of elegant gauzy looks in pastel hues and black, all in midi lengths. Some featured sheer details and embroidery, while others were constructed of crinkle-textured fabrics with a slight sheen. All were soft and pretty but decidedly cool.
