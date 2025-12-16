Black Heels Are Fine, But in London, Everyone Knows This Shoe Color Looks Better With White Dresses

If you were to look in my closet, you'd immediately be confronted with my expansive black-heels collection, with at least 25 options to choose from. I have a problem, I know. When I say I like black heels, I'm not kidding, but that's not to say that black is the only shoe color option worth buying, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley knows it. The English supermodel and new fashion director of FWRD was spotted attending Rocco Ritchie's art exhibition, titled Talk Is Cheap, and party in London alongside her husband, actor Jason Statham, over the weekend. For the occasion, Huntington Whiteley braved the city's wet weather and chose a white, floor-length gown with long sleeves, a deep-V neckline, padded shoulders, and a fitted waist. Did she wear it with black heels? Better, she wore taupe ones—satin, pointed-toe taupe heels that, in collaboration with her matching bag, made her white-dress outfit feel elegant and worthy of a newly minted fashion director.
Let's get down to specifics: Huntington-Whiteley's white dress might look familiar to any celebrity-style experts or runway bookmarkers. It was the debut look at Anthony Vaccarello's S/S 22 Saint Laurent show, which took place in front of an extra dazzling Eiffel Tower in Paris. On the runway, the dress was styled more boldly, with oversized gold cuff bracelets, touches of Yves Klein blue, dark sunglasses, and platform peep-toe heels (in black, I might add). Hailey Bieber actually wore the dress in 2021 to the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, styling it similarly to the runway, but we've come to know Huntington-Whiteley's personal style to be a touch more minimalist, which is why it made perfect sense that she wore it in a more laid-back fashion, only wearing a ring, her Andrea Marron clutch, and Saint Laurent's satin Mug slingback pumps in a luxurious shade of taupe-y beige.
Much like a pair of burgundy heels or even navy or chocolate brown, Huntington-Whiteley's choice to break away from the expected and wear a more eye-catching pair of taupe heels with her white dress made an impact on the overall look, making it feel light and fresh despite London's dreary winter weather. (Her satin shoes and white hemline didn't appear to be too happy with the conditions, but if anyone's going to have a great dry cleaner, it's Huntington-Whiteley.)
Scroll down to shop similar white dresses and taupe heels to recreate the model's cool, sophisticated pairing.
