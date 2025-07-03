Black Heels Are Fine, But in France, Everyone Knows This Shoe Color Looks Better With White Dresses

You'll never hear me say a bad word about black heels. In my closet live about 20 pairs of heels, and if I had to guess, I'd say that 85% of them are black. But just because they're good—timeless, versatile, and easy—doesn't mean that you should only wear or buy black heels. There are other, more exciting colors to test out, and in France this summer, everyone seems to be in agreement that one shoe color alternative to black is especially worth styling with white dresses. The hue in question? Burgundy.

For proof, just see some of the chicest looks from the Jacquemus show at the Palace of Versailles during Paris Fashion Week. In particular, both Laura Harrier and Alexandra Saint Mleux styled their white dresses with burgundy heels, a perfectly unexpected way to wear every French girl's favorite summer frock. Unlike black and white, which can end up looking harsh together, burgundy is softer and more natural, making it a prettier complement for bright white. Bonus points if your bag is burgundy too.

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

On Laura Harrier: Jacquemus dress and shoes

Specifically, Harrier and her longtime stylist, Danielle Goldberg, chose a textured, high-neck, sleeveless maxi dress from the French label, pairing it with a burgundy, leather top-handle bag and matching point-toe kitten heels with a delicate bow on the toe. She completed the ensemble with a pair of '90s-inspired black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Mleux, who watched the Monaco Grand Prix alongside Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus earlier this summer, wore a low-back, scoop-neck white gown with peekaboo burgundy heels. She then added oversize gold earrings and a sculptural black clutch purse.

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

On Alexandra Saint Mleux: Jacquemus dress, shoes, bag, and jewelry

Clearly, all the fashion girls in France have a thing for heels of the burgundy variety, and it's about time everyone else catches on. Below, shop the best burgundy heels on the market this summer.

