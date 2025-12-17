Better Than Black: The Heel Color Trend Everyone is Wearing With Tights and Dresses Now

in Features
white heel trend winter 2025
(Image credit: @oumaymaboumeshouli)

While we wouldn't say that black heels are every truly "out," they're definitely losing favor this winter. With the rise of so many new heel trends, it means that traditional styles aren't popping as much this season and that's true of good old black heels. Instead, I've noticed that at the chicest holiday parties and with the coolest skirts and dresses, fashion people are opting a much more controversial heel color: white.

White heels are hardly an obvious pick, especially this time of year when you have to contend with all the sleet and snow that lines the sidewalks. Even regardless of weather, white heels are always at risk of obtaining a scuff mark or two, making them less practical than darker shades. But as always, fashion people are turning our attention to the very high potential that bright white, ivory, and cream-toned heels have in a cold-weather outfit. They're an eye-catching detail that pops against tights and are proving to be the ultimate pairing to bright-colored outfits—just ask Dua Lipa who recently paired Jude's Fame Pumps with a baby blue leather skirt set while on tour.

Black heels are fine, but this winter, see how the best dressed names from Dua Lipa to Parisian fashion people are styling white pumps in all their latest outfits.

Dua Lipa wearing white pumps with a blue skirt suit

(Image credit: @dualipa)

white heel trend winter 2025

(Image credit: @oumaymaboumeshouli)

Camille Charriere wearing the white heel trend

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

Danielle Jinadu wearing the white heel trend

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Fanny Ekstrand wearing white heels in the winter

(Image credit: @fannyekstrand)

Christina Grasso wearing white pumps

(Image credit: @thepouf)