While we wouldn't say that black heels are every truly "out," they're definitely losing favor this winter. With the rise of so many new heel trends, it means that traditional styles aren't popping as much this season and that's true of good old black heels. Instead, I've noticed that at the chicest holiday parties and with the coolest skirts and dresses, fashion people are opting a much more controversial heel color: white.
White heels are hardly an obvious pick, especially this time of year when you have to contend with all the sleet and snow that lines the sidewalks. Even regardless of weather, white heels are always at risk of obtaining a scuff mark or two, making them less practical than darker shades. But as always, fashion people are turning our attention to the very high potential that bright white, ivory, and cream-toned heels have in a cold-weather outfit. They're an eye-catching detail that pops against tights and are proving to be the ultimate pairing to bright-colored outfits—just ask Dua Lipa who recently paired Jude's Fame Pumps with a baby blue leather skirt set while on tour.
Black heels are fine, but this winter, see how the best dressed names from Dua Lipa to Parisian fashion people are styling white pumps in all their latest outfits.
JUDE
Fame Leather Pumps
The heels from this emerging brand are some of the most sought-after among fashion people.
Prada
Antiqued Leather Pumps
They come pre-tarnished, as only Miuccia Prada could dream up.
ZARA
Leather Heels
Love the slightly sculptural shape here.
Tony Bianco
Cherry Pump
The most forward pumps of the moment feature this V-shaped vamp detail.
Roger Vivier
Decollete Trompette 45 Pumps
So elegant.
RAYE
Noa Pump
These rival designer silhouettes.
MANGO
Kitten-Heel Pointed Shoes
The straps will really pop when styled with a pair of tights.