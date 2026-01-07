If You Want to Get in on the Cigarette-Jeans Trend in 2026, *This* Is the Shoe Trend to Do It With

Sometimes, it can take a while to figure out a new denim trend. We get so stuck in our jeans comfort zone, sticking only with straight-leg or barrel, not because we love them but because we know them—which brands make the best ones, which shoes look best with the shape, etc. So when an unfamiliar type—like cigarette jeans, for example—starts to garner popularity, it's easy to feel intimidated. Fortunately, Jennifer Aniston just wore a pair of the controversial denim trend and in doing so provided any newcomers with the key to styling them for everyday, casual wear.
It's all about styling cigarette jeans with pointed-toe boots. Simple, I know, but unlike ballet flats or loafers, pointed-toe boots help to elongate your legs, making you look like you shop in the tall department even if you're under 5'5". Cigarette jeans are already designed to give the illusion that you're taller, so combining them with pointed-toe boots only adds to the effect.
Aniston, specifically, wore a mid-wash pair with subtle distressing, styling them with a marled green sweater, an olive-green puffer coat, and a black hobo bag. She finished off the ensemble with pointed-toe black boots with a subtle Western look to them. The outfit was casual and cool yet put-together, making her look ready for any daytime occasion. She happened to be attending an event at Godmothers bookstore in Summerland, California, that was hosted by her boyfriend, Jim Curtis.
She's not the only person who's figured out how perfectly this denim-and-boot combination pairs together. From New York City to Rome, this sartorial duo is popping up everywhere, showing up on Who What Wear editor in residenceCoco Schiffer, Emili Sindlev, and more. The trick is to find a pair of jeans that perfectly balances skinny and straight, with a slim fit that's just a touch long. That way, the denim sits on the foot of your boots in a cool, effortless way without puddling at all.
Scroll down to see how It girls are wearing cigarette jeans with pointed-toe boots, shop Aniston's outfit, and more.
Get the look: Contrast-collar barn jacket + Black sweater + Cigarette jeans + Pointed-toe black boots
Get the look: Colorful beanie + Barn jacket + Striped sweater + Cigarette jeans + Two-tone pointed-toe boots
Get the look: Black sweater + Dark-wash cigarette jeans + Black pointed-toe boots + Brown bag
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.