Only People With Very Cool Style Would Think to Wear This Shoe Color in The Middle of Winter

If there’s one thing we’ve all learned about Jennifer Lawrence’s style over the past year, it’s that she’ll never miss an opportunity to make her outfits look a little cooler—whether it’s via a leopard-print accent, a colorful scarf, or pairing the "wrong shoes" with her outfit. Her latest look included two out of those three examples.
Late last week, Lawrence was spotted out in NYC wearing a leopard-print faux-fur coat, light gray pull-on pants by The Row, and a pair of shoes that wouldn't be the obvious choice for the middle of winter, with the outfits she was wearing. Instead of black or brown shoes, which would be far more typical for winter, Lawrence wore a pair of bright blue flats (which wouldn't be quite so eye-catching during the summer). Specifically, the flats were a minimalist ballet flat by Khaite, in cerulean ostrich. If you're in search of fresh ways to make your own winter outfits look cooler, consider this your PSA to wear them with unexpected, brightly colored shoes. Keep scrolling to shop a handful of strong contenters.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.