Yes, Uggs Are In, But There's Really Only One Way Stylish Women Are Wearing Them

Here’s a fun riddle: What do ex-boyfriends and Ugg boots have in common? Whether you like it or not, they both always come back. So, if you’ve been wondering whether Uggs are in style this season or every winter, the answer is yes.

In fact, according to Google Trends, searches for Ugg boots have skyrocketed by a staggering 1500% in December alone. Love or hate them, these boots continue to attract attention with their distinctive charm year after year. Their unparalleled comfort and warmth make them a beloved choice among stylish urbanites who crave comfort and flair.

As winter is just starting, I've spotted a flurry of fashion people rocking Uggs in every stylish city. After observing their looks, it’s clear that a winning outfit combo is taking over: Ugg boots paired with puddle jeans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If puddle jeans are new to you, allow me to explain: These are long, ultra-relaxed pants that gracefully cascade around the ankles, creating a beautiful pooling effect on the floor. This effortless style perfectly complements Ugg boots, allowing the toe box and part of the sole to peek out just enough to craft a chic, relaxed silhouette.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Regardless of whether you prefer Ugg's Ultra Mini shoes, the New Heights boots, or anything in between, it’s clear that puddle jeans are the ultimate companion. Keep scrolling to discover more ways fashion people are styling this dynamic duo, and dive into my curated selection of must-have puddle jeans.

