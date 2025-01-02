Yes, Uggs Are In, But There's Really Only One Way Stylish Women Are Wearing Them
Here’s a fun riddle: What do ex-boyfriends and Ugg boots have in common? Whether you like it or not, they both always come back. So, if you’ve been wondering whether Uggs are in style this season or every winter, the answer is yes.
In fact, according to Google Trends, searches for Ugg boots have skyrocketed by a staggering 1500% in December alone. Love or hate them, these boots continue to attract attention with their distinctive charm year after year. Their unparalleled comfort and warmth make them a beloved choice among stylish urbanites who crave comfort and flair.
As winter is just starting, I've spotted a flurry of fashion people rocking Uggs in every stylish city. After observing their looks, it’s clear that a winning outfit combo is taking over: Ugg boots paired with puddle jeans.
If puddle jeans are new to you, allow me to explain: These are long, ultra-relaxed pants that gracefully cascade around the ankles, creating a beautiful pooling effect on the floor. This effortless style perfectly complements Ugg boots, allowing the toe box and part of the sole to peek out just enough to craft a chic, relaxed silhouette.
Regardless of whether you prefer Ugg's Ultra Mini shoes, the New Heights boots, or anything in between, it’s clear that puddle jeans are the ultimate companion. Keep scrolling to discover more ways fashion people are styling this dynamic duo, and dive into my curated selection of must-have puddle jeans.
Shop the best puddle jeans
I always come back to Abercrombie for its affordable, high-quality, and effortlessly-cool denim.
I tried these on and loved them, but make sure to size up!
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
J.Lo Just Wore the Only Jacket Trend Fashion People Are Wearing More Than Suede RN
2025's top buy.
By Eliza Huber
-
I've Done the Research: Stylish Celebrities Wore These 8 Wardrobe Basics Most In 2024
They'll be making up my wardrobe this year.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
If a Fashion Person Wears Leggings in 2025, It'll Be With These Shoe Trends
These winning shoes make total sense.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Shop Now, Apologize Later: These New Winter Finds Will Sell Out If You Wait Another Second
Don't miss out.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
I Thought I Hated Skinny Jeans, But These 5 Shoe Styles Make Them Feel Cool Again
My redemption plan? Shoes.
By Michelle Scanga
-
Forget Skirts and Dresses—This is the Fresh Way Everyone is Wearing Tights RN
I don't make the rules!
By Natalie Cantell
-
Katie Holmes Just Wore the Denim Color That Makes Any Jean Trend Look Timeless and Expensive
By Allyson Payer
-
The Chicest People I Know Are Wearing This Surprisingly Elevated Legging Trend
I'm not here to argue.
By Natalie Cantell