Yes, Uggs Are In, But There's Really Only One Way Stylish Women Are Wearing Them

By
published
in News

Here’s a fun riddle: What do ex-boyfriends and Ugg boots have in common? Whether you like it or not, they both always come back. So, if you’ve been wondering whether Uggs are in style this season or every winter, the answer is yes.

In fact, according to Google Trends, searches for Ugg boots have skyrocketed by a staggering 1500% in December alone. Love or hate them, these boots continue to attract attention with their distinctive charm year after year. Their unparalleled comfort and warmth make them a beloved choice among stylish urbanites who crave comfort and flair.

Sofia wears a stripe hat, tan blazer, pink bag, puddle jeans, and chestnut ugg boots

(Image credit: @sofiamcoelho)

As winter is just starting, I've spotted a flurry of fashion people rocking Uggs in every stylish city. After observing their looks, it’s clear that a winning outfit combo is taking over: Ugg boots paired with puddle jeans.

A woman wears a gray top, gray leather jacket, blue puddle jeans, and gray ugg boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If puddle jeans are new to you, allow me to explain: These are long, ultra-relaxed pants that gracefully cascade around the ankles, creating a beautiful pooling effect on the floor. This effortless style perfectly complements Ugg boots, allowing the toe box and part of the sole to peek out just enough to craft a chic, relaxed silhouette.

A woman wears a tan fur coat, louis vuitton bag, blue puddle jeans, and chestnut ugg boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Regardless of whether you prefer Ugg's Ultra Mini shoes, the New Heights boots, or anything in between, it’s clear that puddle jeans are the ultimate companion. Keep scrolling to discover more ways fashion people are styling this dynamic duo, and dive into my curated selection of must-have puddle jeans.

Shop the best puddle jeans

Low Loose Wide Leg Jeans
Levi's
Low Loose Wide Leg Jeans

Everyone on TikTok is obsessed with these Levi's jeans.

Baggy Bootcut Regular Jeans
H&M
Baggy Bootcut Regular Jeans

You can't beat this price.

Madewell, Low-Slung Baggy Jeans
Madewell
Low-Slung Baggy Jeans

Sale alert—grab these fast!

Olivia wears a white t-shirt, tan long coat, blue puddle jeans, and brown ugg boots.

(Image credit: @oliviafaeh)

We the Free Cora Slouchy Jeans
We The Free
Cora Slouchy Jeans

Don't sleep on We The Free jeans.

Low Slung Baggy Boyfriend Jeans
AGOLDE
Low Slung Baggy Boyfriend Jeans

Rihanna wears these on repeat.

Arellia Barrel Leg Jeans
PAIGE
Arellia Barrel Leg Jeans

You'll have these for years to come.

Wedgie Bootcut Jeans
Levi's
Wedgie Bootcut Jeans

You can't go wrong with the iconic Wedgie silhouette.

Jeannette wears a black fur coat, black top, black belt, blue puddle jeans, and black ugg boots.

(Image credit: @_Jeannettemadsen)

Good Ease Baggy Jeans
Good American
Good Ease Baggy Jeans

These look so comfortable.

High Rise Wide Leg Baggy Jeans
H&M
High Rise Wide Leg Baggy Jeans

I love the slight barrel-leg design.

abercrombie, Low-Rise Ultra Loose Jeans
abercrombie
Low-Rise Ultra Loose Jeans

I always come back to Abercrombie for its affordable, high-quality, and effortlessly-cool denim.

We the Free Aster Straight-Leg Jeans
We The Free
Aster Straight-Leg Jeans

I tried these on and loved them, but make sure to size up!

Explore More:
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸