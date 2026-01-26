Spotted in Paris: The It-Girl Way to Wear Jeans and Animal-Print Shoes in 2026

Aside from being witty, talented, and cool, Jennifer Lawrence reliably delivers amazing outfits that you wish you were wearing. Lawrence is currently in Paris for Couture Fashion Week, and while out to dinner over the weekend, she wore jeans in a way that looked extremely of-the-moment.
The animal-print shoe trend isn't fading in the least this year, but finding fresh ways to wear leopard-, zebra-, cow-, and snake-print shoes is key. Lawrence's look for her night out in Paris provided the perfect styling trick to copy for 2026. She went the classic route with much of the outfit, pairing baggy jeans with pointed-toe leopard-print heels and a studded leather belt. And instead of, say, a T-shirt or cardigan, she added some drama by wearing a long sheer black top over a bandeau. She topped everything off with a long fur-trimmed coat. Wearing a dressy, statement-making sheer top (or dress worn as a top) with the relaxed jeans was the perfect example of how chic it is to wear contrasting pieces in an outfit.
Keep scrolling to shop pieces inspired by Lawrence's look, along with more sheer tops to pair with your jeans and animal-print shoes.