When I describe Couture Fashion Week to non-fashion people, I do so by saying it's the showcase where the fashion world's most vivid dreams play out and come to life. True to form, the autumn/winter 2025 runways in Paris this week have been, as expected, a celebration of the extraordinary—from painstaking embroidery to silhouettes sculpted like art. No doubt about it—these are looks made for the rarest red carpets or destined to become part of the world's most exclusive private collections. And yet still, even amid all the fantasy, there’s room for a little reality.

This time, I’ve taken a step back from the spectacle to look at what these couture creations mean for the rest of us (and our wardrobes) this season and next. What struck me most was the consistency across collections: there was a romantic thread woven through everything I saw. Whether it was a colour, a texture, or a silhouette, the mood was decidedly pretty and poetic.

Of course, most of us (sadly) aren’t walking around in hand-pleated tulle gowns or crystal-encrusted capes, but when you strip back the theatrics, there’s plenty of inspiration to take from the looks on show. So, I distilled the key fashion trends spotted during Couture Fashion Week in Paris this July down to their most wearable, real-life forms to bring you the moments that felt just as relevant off the runway as they did on it.

Below are the four romantic Couture Fashion Week fashion trends I saw everywhere in Paris this week and that you could genuinely start wearing now if you wanted to.

4 Couture Fashion Week Trends That Dominated Paris This Week

1. Polkadots

There’s something irresistibly timeless about polkadots and, this week, they were everywhere, from column gowns to coats. This is proof that one of summer's biggest trends is set to feel just as relevant come autumn. Whether scaled up or kept classic in black and white, they added a playful feel to what can be a serious fashion line up.

Balenciaga's couture coat taps into another core autumn/winter 2025 fashion trend: sculptural shoulders.

Schiaparelli's oversized polkadots create an interesting illusion on the eye.

Armani Privé experimented with polkadots in embellishment form.

Polka-Dot Ruched Cotton Minidress £1700 SHOP NOW I'm picturing this with red sandals and slicked-back hair. MANOLO BLAHNIK Carolyne 50 Polka-Dot Flocked Mesh and Satin Slingback Pumps £750 SHOP NOW So pretty—they also come in a white colourway, too. ZARA Zw Collection Halter Polka Dot Dress £56 SHOP NOW This dress has "Zara's next bestseller" written all over it. Polka-Dot Slip Skirt £395 SHOP NOW Pair this with everything from plain white T-shirts to

2. Bows

Of all the pretty fashion trends out there, bows has to be the cherry on top of the over-iced cake. Instead of overpowering a look, bows were used in a considered way this Couture Fashion week, adorning shoulders, bustiers and lapels to make everything from already swoon-worthy dresses even more fairytale-like and bestowing suiting with a softened touch.

Elie Saab used a bow with central crystal embellishment to finish this dreamy dress.

Oh, to have the opportunity to wear any Giambattista Valli dress; this one, however, feels extra special.

I have a feeling bows on shoulders will be a recurring theme this autumn/winter.

VALENTINO GARAVANI Bow-Detailed Silk-Twill Mini Dress £2700 SHOP NOW The subtle bow details really tap into the looks seen on the Couture catwalks. H&M Bow-Detail Satin Blazer £43 SHOP NOW How cute are these bow pockets? NEOUS Uba Bow-Embellished Faille and Leather Slingback Flats £585 SHOP NOW Pair these with jeans or capri pants to give them an elegant overhaul. Self-Portrait Gold Bow Hair Clip £95 SHOP NOW One of the easiest ways to tap into the bow trend is with a hair barrette.

3. Pearls

Pearls were woven into looks in the most unexpected, beautiful ways this season. From intricate beading on chiffon to cascading strands draped over shoulders, they were used less like jewellery and more like fabric. Still, that doesn't mean necklaces and earrings are off the table—in fact, pearl accessories are the best way to integrate the pretty detail into your everyday looks.

I need to see this Rahul Mishra look at a movie premiere soon. Just wow.

I predict pearl clusters will be a major bridal trend in 2026, as seen at Ashi Studio.

The Little Mermaid meets flapper girl. Georges Hobeika has created the aesthetic crossover I didn't know I needed.

Jimmy Choo Sacora 100 Sandals £1495 SHOP NOW One of the greatest shoe icons of all time. AJE. Juniper Strapless Faux Pearl-Embellished Gathered Tulle Gown £612 SHOP NOW I can imagine how special this dress would be to wear. & Other Stories Freshwater Pearl Hoops £47 SHOP NOW Elevate any look with a drop pearl earring. Cult Gaia Eos Clutch Bag £272 SHOP NOW This bag will serve you well for years of occasions.

4. Gold

Gold had a major moment in Paris this week—not just as an accent, but as a full-look statement. Shimmering lamé, liquid silks and rich embellishments created a sense of opulence that felt right at home in the couture setting. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to integrate it into your own wardrobe that don't feel frivolous or too precious.

Chanel gave the gold minidress a fresh feel by pairing it with some over-the-knee boots. Masterful.

The '80s is set to be a huge autumn/winter 2025 trend, and that was reflected (quite literally) in the lamé looks at Elie Saab.

One of the most Instagrammed looks from Couture Fashion Week, this Rahul Mishra creation cements gold's impact on the new season.

