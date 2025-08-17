Hold the Light-Blue Jeans—People in Paris Know This Denim Trend is Far Superior for Fall

It takes a lot for French women to stray from their favorite denim styles, especially when it comes to something as foundational as a pair of light-blue or vintage-y jeans as we've noted their fandom of over the years. But once in a while, a blue-jean alternative emerges that's so utterly chic it manages to knock their go-to jeans down a few rungs. Such is the case with the arrival of the latest denim trend to arrive in Paris, dark-rinse jeans. Deep indigo washes are what's infiltrating the wardrobes of chic Parisian women (and soon everyone else).
The trend is hardly localized, though, seeing as designers such as Khaite and Zimmermann featured so-dark-its-almost-black-denim on their fall runways and considering the shade makes just about anything from a white tee to classic black heels look far more elegant than regular light-blue denim, it won't be long before the chic women in other fashion capitals begin to replace their jean rotations with these indigo washes, too. Ahead, see how French women are styling the dark-wash denim trend and shop our favorite pairs.
Dark rinse jeans with a straight cut are so '90s and yet so now, especially when styled with a white tee and strappy sandals.
Madewell
The Longline Straight Jean
I just tried these on at Madewell's SoHo store, and they're 10/10.
GRLFRND
Bella Low Rise Boyfriend
It's the slight puddle hem for me.
AGOLDE
Low Curve Wide Leg Jeans
According to Revolve, 16 shoppers are also eyeing this pair.
Jeans and a black top is basically the French-girl going-out uniform at this point, and the addition of the darker wash on the denim gives it that extra polish.
Agolde
90's Pinch Waist Jeans
There's a reason every fashion editor owns a pair of Agolde jeans.
Dl1961
Kristy Cigarette High Rise Jeans
To model's got the right styling idea.
Reformation
Jax Stretch High Rise Straight Jeans
Like many of its basics, Reformation does denim really, really well.
Even a simple white tank looks downright elegant when paired with indigo denim. Add a classic leather belt to enhance it even further.
Good American
Soft Tech Good Straight Jeans
Love that cigarette shape.
Citizens of Humanity
Zurie Straight Jeans
H&M
Bleecker High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
This look showcases that dark-wash jeans are the ideal base to fall's trendiest basic: a plaid button-down shirt. Tuck one into a pair of high-rise jeans for an simple but of-the-moment combo.
ZARA
Trf Low Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Madewell
The Balloon Jean
Pistola
Denim Cassie Petite Jeans
Darker washes take a double-denim ensemble up about ten notches.
COTTON CITIZEN
Cindy Jeans
Twp
Easy Boy Jeans
Eb Denim
High Rise Straight Jeans
Jeans and a leather jacket for fall? Say less. The tried-and-true combination gets an elevated spin with a pair of dark-rinse jeans.
Levi's
Cinch Baggy Jeans
Tibi
Indigo Barre Denim Knit Sid Jeans
Lioness
Renacida Jeans
French women have a lifelong commitment to strappy heels, and they were basically made for this denim trend.
Alex Mill
Carla High Rise Straight Jean
KHAITE
Danielle High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Mango
Matilda Straight-Fit Rinse-Wash Jeans
Darker jeans make even maximalist pieces like a zebra-print coat seem approachable.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.