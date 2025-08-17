Hold the Light-Blue Jeans—People in Paris Know This Denim Trend is Far Superior for Fall

Sylvie Mus wearing dark wash jeans

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

It takes a lot for French women to stray from their favorite denim styles, especially when it comes to something as foundational as a pair of light-blue or vintage-y jeans as we've noted their fandom of over the years. But once in a while, a blue-jean alternative emerges that's so utterly chic it manages to knock their go-to jeans down a few rungs. Such is the case with the arrival of the latest denim trend to arrive in Paris, dark-rinse jeans. Deep indigo washes are what's infiltrating the wardrobes of chic Parisian women (and soon everyone else).

The trend is hardly localized, though, seeing as designers such as Khaite and Zimmermann featured so-dark-its-almost-black-denim on their fall runways and considering the shade makes just about anything from a white tee to classic black heels look far more elegant than regular light-blue denim, it won't be long before the chic women in other fashion capitals begin to replace their jean rotations with these indigo washes, too. Ahead, see how French women are styling the dark-wash denim trend and shop our favorite pairs.

Salome Mory wearing dark wash jeans in Paris

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Dark rinse jeans with a straight cut are so '90s and yet so now, especially when styled with a white tee and strappy sandals.

Sabina Socol wearing dark wash jeans in Paris

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Jeans and a black top is basically the French-girl going-out uniform at this point, and the addition of the darker wash on the denim gives it that extra polish.

dark rinse jeans in Paris

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Even a simple white tank looks downright elegant when paired with indigo denim. Add a classic leather belt to enhance it even further.

Amalie Moosgaard wearing a plaid shirt, indigo jeans, and ballet flats

(Image credit: @amaliemoosgaard)

This look showcases that dark-wash jeans are the ideal base to fall's trendiest basic: a plaid button-down shirt. Tuck one into a pair of high-rise jeans for an simple but of-the-moment combo.

Frann Fyne wearing dark wash jeans in Paris

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Darker washes take a double-denim ensemble up about ten notches.

Livv Perez wearing a leather jacket, silk shirt, indigo jeans, and slingback heels

(Image credit: @livvperez)

Jeans and a leather jacket for fall? Say less. The tried-and-true combination gets an elevated spin with a pair of dark-rinse jeans.

Anne-Laure Mais wearing dark wash jeans in Paris

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

French women have a lifelong commitment to strappy heels, and they were basically made for this denim trend.

Erin Off Duty wearing dark wash jeans in Paris

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

Darker jeans make even maximalist pieces like a zebra-print coat seem approachable.

