Angelina Jolie Is Already Wearing the Specific Handbag Shape Set to Dominate This Spring

Paris, FRANCE Angelina Jolie heads back to her hotel as she leaves after Coutures Premiere in Paris.
If there is one thing we know to be true about Angelina Jolie’s wardrobe, it’s that she doesn’t do “trendy.” Her aesthetic is sweeping cashmere coats, tailored trousers, and a neutral palette that is undeniably chic. Lately, the Oscar winner and mother of six has swapped her oversized travel totes for a Givenchy structured trapezoid bag, signaling a definitive shift in the accessory landscape just in time for spring.

It wasn't long ago that we were collectively swooning over the boho-chic revival, sparked by style stars like Dakota Johnson and her penchant for slouchy, chocolate-brown suede. While those soft, oversize hobos were the perfect companion for a cozy winter, Jolie’s latest look is the sharp, sophisticated antidote we didn’t know we needed. The trapezoid bag (defined by its flared sides and architectural lines) offers a crispness that feels like the ultimate palate cleanser after seasons of slouchy, unstructured bags and overly capacious totes. Trapezoid bags add an element of elegance to even the simplest white-tee-and-jeans combo. Scroll down to shop.

On Angelina Jolie: Givenchy jacket, trousers, shoes, and Antigona Vanity Top-Handle Bag in Box Leather ($1550)

