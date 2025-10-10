Hollywood Is Suddenly All-In on Wearing This Trend Instead of Dresses

Celebrities' attire for events has long been associated with extravagant dresses, but event-worthy clothing is being redefined by A-listers this time around. As someone who isn’t much of a dress wearer, I’m glad to see that so many celebrities are in on a new chic outfit trend: pinstripe suits.
Notably, Greta Lee was recently spotted wearing a head-to-toe look from an emerging brand, Still Kelly. Lee’s pinstripe suit, in contrast to her neon yellow button-down and a pair of black flats, looked undeniably cool and still quite glam. While her approach to the suit was casual, other celebrities like Leslie Bibb are making the pinstripe suit look just as fancy as a dress. Bibb’s take on the trend was more fitted, with a wide-legged pants silhouette; meanwhile, Miley Cyrus sported the trend earlier this year, styling it in her rockstar-esque. And Drew Barrymore recently opted for her suit in the form of a skirt set from Thom Brown, styled with a short tie and dog-shaped novelty bag.
I thrifted a pinstripe suit years ago in college; luckily, I still have it lying around. I’ll definitely be wearing mine at my next event. If you’re fatigued with dresses or just want to try a new trend, keep scrolling to recreate Lee’s look and shop similar pinstripe suits.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.