Love Island’s Olandria Just Cosigned Winter’s Richest-Looking Hair Color and This “Always Sold Out” Fragrance

Leave it to Love Island USA's Olandria Carthen to completely overhaul my winter hair plans. Last night, the star arrived at the Golden Eve red carpet (an event honoring Helen Mirren Sarah Jessica Parker ahead of the Golden Globes this weekend) debuting a brand new color—not a vampy copper or deep espresso but a bright, cool-toned blonde. Many beauty fans (self included) might feel inclined to lean into the moody, dark tones of winter, but Olandria's 'do proves a platinum hue—perfectly fitting for our Bama Barbie—looks just as rich. And here I am, officially rethinking my lowlights…
Celebrity hairstylist Olivia Casanova actually confirmed a cool-toned, "muted" blonde like Olandria's as one of the season's hottest hair trends, especially when you throw some platinum highlights into the mix (they'll make your hair look even more expensive). Simply ask for sparse highlights that frame the face and move gradually toward the back, making sure you have a muted, cool-toned base for those middle layers.
As if a swoon-worthy hair transformation wasn't enough, Olandria also revealed her go-to scent of the moment, leaving fans virtually sprinting to Sephora to snag the must-have elixir. In a red carpet interview with Instyle, she called out Forvr Mood's She Was Here (created by iconic YouTuber Jackie Aina) as her red carpet pick. "It smells so good," she says of the roasted pistachio-, Turkish rose-, vanilla milk-, and amber-infused blend. True to its name, it lingers when you leave the room, leaving behind an intoxicatingly warm, subtly-sweet trail that will have people immediately wondering, "What perfume was she wearing?"
Pistachio perfumes are a universal crowd-pleaser (IMO), as the note has a perfectly sweet, salty, and creamy quality that always attracts compliments, whether you wear it for everyday errands, an important work event, or a sizzling date night. Olandria would agree, noting that the "beautiful scent" is always sold out. "So that should tell you something," she adds.
It's currently available to shop on Sephora as I type this sentence, so I'd go ahead and add it to your cart below while you still can. And just in case the exact scent flies out of stock like I expect it to, I've rounded up other pistachio-infused options that garner similar praise. Godspeed!
