Naked Skirts and String Bikinis—Celebs Prove Naked Dressing Is Officially Back in 2026

Kristen Stewart naked skirt outfit winter
While out in New York during the first week of January, Kristen Stewart decided to prove that being cold is just a mindset. The actress stepped out wearing a sheer white naked skirt, which revealed a bikini bottom worn underneath. The matching halter bikini top could be seen peeking out of the back of her white short sleeve shirt. Layered on top was a simple, cropped black jacket with red plaid lining, obviously worn unzipped.

Since the temperatures dropped in November, there hasn't been much naked dressing at all, despite sheer skirts and dresses becoming a major trend in recent years. Stewart is one of the only celebrities in recent memory to prove that the chill can't stop her. We've seen celebrities opt for sheer naked skirts for red carpet events in the winter, but not so often casual outings in the city.

The great thing about a sheer skirt is that you can wear it with anything. You can lean into the nakedness of it all with a bikini bottom or underwear underneath, a-la-Kristen. Or you could wear it over a pair of jeans, trousers, even another slip skirt! It's a versatile piece to have in your wardrobe for that reason, even if you don't particularly like the idea of wearing something sheer and little else.

So what does it matter if it's the dead of winter? It's a new year, which is a great time to try something unexpected and shocking and sheer—especially when Stewart makes it look so fun.

