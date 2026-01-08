Dua! Kim! Miley! Demna's Debut Collection for Gucci Just Dropped, and A-List Celebrities Can't Get Enough

In September, Gucci, under the creative direction of Demna, launched a 38-piece collection. The collection was introduced on Instagram through a series of portraits by Catherine Opie, designed to capture the essence of "Gucciness" through distinct house personas such as The Narcissist, Milanesa, and La VIP. Demna's strategy aimed to build an emotional connection with the brand, focusing on fluidity, character, and renowned design codes.
The following day, the film The Tiger premiered during Milan Fashion Week. The movie starred Demi Moore and was directed by Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn. The models from the portrait series attended, dressed in their respective characters. The presentation of the new collection generated significant buzz among fashion people, with many noting its echoes of Tom Ford's Gucci era. The looks were praised for embracing contradiction—simultaneously maximalist and minimal, erotic and elegant, lavish and unruly.
Now, four months later, the collection, titled La Famiglia, has dropped, featuring the full range to shop as well as a closer look at the pieces with new campaign images. But before it was made available to the public, a select few A-list celebrities got their hands on it. Demna's fresh vision for the brand immediately materialized on fashion's most photographed women, cementing the collection's real-world impact beyond mere lookbooks or films.
During Paris Fashion Week in October, Kim Kardashian stepped out in Demna's La Bomba No. 2 look, a neutral shearling coat accented with a chain belt styled with crystal-adorned heeled mules. In December, Miley Cyrus embraced the collection's rebellious undertones for the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere, wearing a black strapless sequin gown with a tulle hem. Meanwhile, the same month, Dua Lipa brought Gucci's sleek, archival edge to the streets of New York City, wearing the GG-monogrammed silk shirt with the matching canvas skirt, heeled knee-high boots, and belt.
The essence of La Famiglia lies in its statement pieces, which boldly fuse Gucci's heritage and current vision into a cohesive language, featuring the recognizable GG monogram prominently. Key apparel includes a striking 60s-inspired bright red jacket, a glossed belted coat, and a selection of vibrantly colored floral dresses. Dramatic flair is added with fur-trimmed dresses and shearling coats. The accessories are equally significant, including the newly shaped Bamboo 1947 bag, the reimagined Jackie bag in a modern east-west silhouette, the new Vittoria pumps, which offer a flexible heel, sleek elongated toe, and Horsebit detailing, and the Bombshell pumps, which pay homage to a glamorous past with their silver-or-gold-toned heel. Scroll down to discover how celebrities are styling this new Gucci collection and to shop the pieces for yourself.