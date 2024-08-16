Celebs in Their 20s and 50s Are Wearing This Trend in NYC Right Now
Halle Berry and Hailee Steinfeld may be 31 years apart, but they're on the exact same page about the best late-summer fashion trend to wear in NYC. Both women attended different press events around the city today wearing the same sophisticated trend: pinstripes.
Steinfeld opted for an oversize blazer and micro shorts from Max Mara's F/W 24 collection. Berry, on the other hand, went for a pinstripe vest and matching flowy, wide-leg pants by Alberta Ferretti. No matter which outfit is more your style, there's no denying that pinstripes are a universally loved trend that will add polish to any look. Scroll down to see how both women wore the trend and shop pinstripe pieces from H&M, Nordstrom, and other retailers.
On Hailee Steinfeld: Max Mara F/W 24 outfit
On Halle Berry: Alberta Ferretti suit
Shop Pinstripe Pieces
