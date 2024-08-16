Celebs in Their 20s and 50s Are Wearing This Trend in NYC Right Now

Halle Berry and Hailee Steinfeld may be 31 years apart, but they're on the exact same page about the best late-summer fashion trend to wear in NYC. Both women attended different press events around the city today wearing the same sophisticated trend: pinstripes.

Steinfeld opted for an oversize blazer and micro shorts from Max Mara's F/W 24 collection. Berry, on the other hand, went for a pinstripe vest and matching flowy, wide-leg pants by Alberta Ferretti. No matter which outfit is more your style, there's no denying that pinstripes are a universally loved trend that will add polish to any look. Scroll down to see how both women wore the trend and shop pinstripe pieces from H&M, Nordstrom, and other retailers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Hailee Steinfeld: Max Mara F/W 24 outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Halle Berry: Alberta Ferretti suit

Shop Pinstripe Pieces

Favorite Daughter The Favorite Pants $228 SHOP NOW Meet your new favorite office trousers.

Acne Studios Deconstructed Trousers $800 SHOP NOW ACNE Studios will always be cool.

AKNVAS Toni Pin Stripe Dress $595 SHOP NOW Just add tights come fall.

Good American Ponte Sculpted Blazer $180 SHOP NOW You can easily mix and match different pieces from a pantsuit.

ASTR the Label Pinstripe Tailored Bermuda Shorts $59 SHOP NOW Long shorts are trending in a major way right now.

Reformation Tate Linen Top $168 SHOP NOW Reformation never gets it wrong.

H&M Crêped Jersey Pants $26 SHOP NOW H&M's prices are hard to beat.

Steve Madden Lexington Pinstripe Strapless Maxi Dress $119 SHOP NOW Nordstrom shoppers are going to make this cute dress sell out.