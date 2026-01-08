Louis Vuitton Hotel: This NYC Pop-Up Space Is a Fashion Person's Dream

Louis Vuitton is celebrating 130 years of the iconic Monogram, which includes an exclusive line of special-edition bags. In addition, the House opened a pop-up space in New York City called the Louis Vuitton Hotel (inSoho at 104 Prince Street) that celebrates the legendary silhouettes—the Speedy, the Keepall, the Noé, the Alma, and the Neverfull. The history of each silhouette is celebrated with dedicated immersive rooms that you would find in a hotel (a nod to the Monogram's travel heritage and savoir-faire).
There's the Keepall Lobby, the Neverfull Gym, the Speedy Room 1930, the Speedy P9 Safe Room, the Noé Champagne Bar, and the Alma Terrace. There's also a dedicated Care Services space where you can take your Louis Vuitton pieces to get restored, which also features personalization services (including hot-stamping and exclusive patches available solely at the pop-up).
Below you'll find a few images our team snapped from inside the pop-up, along with others from Louis Vuttion. This space—aka, a fashion person's dream—is open through April.
The Keepall Lobby
The Neverfull Gym, shot by one of our editors, Eliza.
