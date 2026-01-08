Louis Vuitton Hotel: This NYC Pop-Up Space Is a Fashion Person's Dream

Celebrating 130 years of the Monogram.

Bobby Schuessler's avatar
By
published
in News
Louis Vuitton Hotel Pop-Up Space
(Image credit: Eliza Huber)

Louis Vuitton is celebrating 130 years of the iconic Monogram, which includes an exclusive line of special-edition bags. In addition, the House opened a pop-up space in New York City called the Louis Vuitton Hotel (inSoho at 104 Prince Street) that celebrates the legendary silhouettes—the Speedy, the Keepall, the Noé, the Alma, and the Neverfull. The history of each silhouette is celebrated with dedicated immersive rooms that you would find in a hotel (a nod to the Monogram's travel heritage and savoir-faire).

There's the Keepall Lobby, the Neverfull Gym, the Speedy Room 1930, the Speedy P9 Safe Room, the Noé Champagne Bar, and the Alma Terrace. There's also a dedicated Care Services space where you can take your Louis Vuitton pieces to get restored, which also features personalization services (including hot-stamping and exclusive patches available solely at the pop-up).

Below you'll find a few images our team snapped from inside the pop-up, along with others from Louis Vuttion. This space—aka, a fashion person's dream—is open through April.

Louis Vuitton Pop-Up

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

The Keepall Lobby

Louis Vuitton Hotel Pop-Up Space

(Image credit: Eliza Huber)

Louis Vuitton Hotel Pop-Up Space

(Image credit: Eliza Huber)

The Neverfull Gym, shot by one of our editors, Eliza.

Louis Vuitton Pop-Up

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

The Noé Champagne Bar

Louis Vuitton Pop-Up

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

The Alma Terrace

Shop the New Monogram Bags

Explore More:
Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Market Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent 10 years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises.