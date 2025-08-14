I Haven't Worn a Dress in a Year, But These 37 From Reformation Are Making Me Want to Change That

Candidly, I’m not always a dress type of girl. In fact, I haven’t worn one in a year. My body has fluctuated so often during that time that I didn’t want to commit to purchasing a lovely new dress if it wasn’t going to fit me properly just a month later. Lately, I’ve been more likely to slip on a skirt with a very oversize T-shirt, but I want to change that. I’ve learned that our bodies—especially in our twenties—are going to keep fluctuating. I’ve made my peace with that fact and have learned to love every version of my body.
With that being said, fall is around the corner, plans have been made, trips have been booked, wedding season is far from over, and I need a couple of new options.Reformation’s new arrivals and end-of-season sale that’s currently going on have changed my anti-dress attitude after just a few scrolls through the site. The brand’s wide range of options instantly reminded me that I can wear one for any occasion and any reason. I came across tons of elegant, elevated styles that are exactly what I’m looking for in a dress.
Fromwedding guest dresses to casual, everyday styles, I scoured Reformation for the best options for an array of scenarios. It’s going to be difficult not to hit checkout on all 37 of these selections, but at least I narrowed the offerings down significantly.
If you’re in the market for a new dress as well, keep scrolling to shop the ones I’d choose after avoiding them for approximately 365 days.
Shop Reformation's Best Dresses
Reformation
Coralie Dress
This silhouette looks regal and youthful at the same time.
Reformation
Natalina Satin Dress
Espresso brown isn’t going anywhere.
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress
I love the V-shaped, corset-style panel in the middle of the dress.
Reformation
Cacio Silk Dress
Cutouts are a girl’s bets friend. (I’m the girl).
Reformation
Kristine Dress
This contemporary dress looks versatile enough for a wedding or a dinner party.
Reformation
Rhett Dress
This silhouette laid-back enough for a day of errands and dressy enough for a night out afterwards.
Reformation
Hayden Knit Dress
Knits and cozy greens have been on my radar for fall.
Reformation
Pola Linen Dress
This is my favorite dress out of all of them. It’s so Sex and the City.
Reformation
Ladri Dress
This is a great contender for a wedding guest dress. It’s simple and curve-hugging.
Reformation
Vivienne Dress
The skater flair of this dress reminds me of a particular Tumblr era, and I’m here for it.
Reformation
Logan Silk Dress
One of my friends needs to have a wedding already. I have plans for this dress.
Reformation
Ara Linen Dress
The length, color, and slightly plunging neckline sold me.
Reformation
Laurel Knit Dress
I’ve been feeling blue, lately, in the best way.
Reformation
Sariah Dress
Sometimes, your pop of red has can be the whole outfit.
Reformation
Frankie Silk Dress
This is very ’90s chic.
Reformation
Serafina Silk Dress
The precious lace cap sleeves are the best part.
Reformation
Oria Dress
This dress has “prairie core” written all over it in the chicest way.
Reformation
Mariela Linen Dress
A halterneck dress is a must.
Reformation
Jamen Knit Dress
Polka dots are still in, and this neckline is classic.
Reformation
Eden Knit Dress Set
A bolero sleeve detail never hurt.
Reformation
Verdona Dress
A dress with pockets is elite.
Reformation
Miara Dress
The stitching in the middle of the dress is an elegant touch.
Reformation
Briony Dress
Deep forest greens don’t get enough love. This dress does a stunning job of utilizing that color.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.