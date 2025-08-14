I Haven't Worn a Dress in a Year, But These 37 From Reformation Are Making Me Want to Change That

By
published
in Features

A woman wearing a silk butter yellow dress in a natural setting

(Image credit: Reformation)

Candidly, I’m not always a dress type of girl. In fact, I haven’t worn one in a year. My body has fluctuated so often during that time that I didn’t want to commit to purchasing a lovely new dress if it wasn’t going to fit me properly just a month later. Lately, I’ve been more likely to slip on a skirt with a very oversize T-shirt, but I want to change that. I’ve learned that our bodies—especially in our twenties—are going to keep fluctuating. I’ve made my peace with that fact and have learned to love every version of my body.

With that being said, fall is around the corner, plans have been made, trips have been booked, wedding season is far from over, and I need a couple of new options. Reformation’s new arrivals and end-of-season sale that’s currently going on have changed my anti-dress attitude after just a few scrolls through the site. The brand’s wide range of options instantly reminded me that I can wear one for any occasion and any reason. I came across tons of elegant, elevated styles that are exactly what I’m looking for in a dress.

From wedding guest dresses to casual, everyday styles, I scoured Reformation for the best options for an array of scenarios. It’s going to be difficult not to hit checkout on all 37 of these selections, but at least I narrowed the offerings down significantly.

If you’re in the market for a new dress as well, keep scrolling to shop the ones I’d choose after avoiding them for approximately 365 days.

Shop Reformation's Best Dresses

Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

Latest
You might also like