Over the holiday break, I took a step back from my usual online scrolling to spend more time being present with the people around me. But as much as I tried to disconnect, there was one thing I couldn't help but get sucked into—celebrity style. I found myself scrolling through Getty Images, curious about what celebrities were up to, where they were vacationing, and, most importantly, what they were wearing.
Reality star Kyle Richards was spotted strolling through Aspen. Instead of her slim-fitting jeans, she wore barrel-leg camouflage pants. She paired them with a black puffer jacket, a turtleneck sweater, a cowboy hat, a western-inspired belt, and lug-sole boots.
I was surprised because camo pants seemed very 2000s, so I just kept them top-of-mind. A few days later, to my surprise, I saw the trend reappear, this time on style icon Hailey Bieber. In one of her Instagram photos, she was seen wearing camouflage pants paired with a camo hooded sweatshirt and an oversize leather bag, presenting a more casual take on the trend.
While camo pants may seem "dated," their resurgence is part of a larger 2026 trend, with fashion becoming bolder, louder, and more expressive. So be sure to keep your eye out. If you're considering adding a pair to your rotation, know that, like leopard print, camouflage is a neutral. The pants, whether barrel-leg, wide-leg, or straight-leg, pair well with many types of boots, sweaters, and outerwear. Plus, the dark green, beige, and black tones of camo style well with a range of hues such as cherry red, mustard yellow, burgundy, and even orange.
That said, keep scrolling to shop the best camouflage pants and elevated winter pieces to style with them.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.