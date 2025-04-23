Of All the '90s and 2000s Shoe Trends, I'm Wearing *This* One With Baggy Jeans
What's old is new again. If you have even the vaguest understanding of how fashion trends work, you know this statement to be true. Essentially everything I wore in the '90s and 2000s has come roaring back into style, including pedal pushers, baby tees, wire-rim sunglasses, and even butterfly hair clips. I'm willing to accept these trends back into my wardrobe in 2025, but I draw the line at low-rise jeans!
Out of the plethora of reemerging shoe trends from these decades, there's one specific trend I'm excited to wear with baggy jeans: black platform mules. Why, you might ask? Well, Miley Cyrus just wore them, and I'm easily influenced. Cyrus was just photographed in New York City at Electric Lady Studios—a regular haunt of Taylor Swift's—wearing a laid-back look comprised of Bottega Veneta sunglasses, a furry tank top, Khaite jeans, and platform mules. Scroll down to shop Cyrus's shoe trend for yourself.
On Miley Cyrus: Bottega Veneta sunglasses; Khaite jeans
Shop Platform Mules
