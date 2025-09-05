Leslie Bibb Just Told Me Her Skincare Must-Haves and Why She's Officially Growing Out the C*nty Little Bob

Deep in the basement of The Capsule Lab, Elizabeth Arden's three-day SoHo pop-up, and away from prying eyes, Leslie Bibb lets me in on a secret: Her c*nty little bob will soon cease to exist. "It's time," she says, unwavering. The blunt micro bob (chopped by her longtime hairstylist, Chris McMillan) went viral the moment Bibb's highly composed character on season 3 of The White Lotus graced our screens, and at present, the famous crop looks sharper than ever—complete with a chic side part and tuck behind the ear. But it is here, at this moment, that the actress has finally decided to lay the iconic CLB to rest. A c*nty little lobmay be in her future—but that just doesn't have the same ring to it, does it?
"[With] hair, I don't get attached. Cut it, grow it long… The only thing I probably wouldn't do is have very long hair because for me, it just starts looking stringy," she continues. "It's just hair! It'll grow back. It's fun to change it up." This free-spirited approach is quite refreshing—and makes perfect sense from someone who constantly undergoes color and cut transformations for work—but when it comes to skincare, her philosophy is far more disciplined.
"I always keep my beauty routine simple. I'm religious about it," she notes. "If you get a bad [hair] color, for the most part, it will [grow back]. Your eyebrows? Maybe not so forgiving if you do a bad pluck job on them or something like that. But we have one skin [barrier], and we need to take care of it. I get very religious about that. My skin's sensitive, and so when something works for it, I stick behind it. My hair likes change, but my skin likes what it likes."
Her skin definitely likes hyaluronic acid and peptides, both of which can be found in Elizabeth Arden's new Hydra-Plumping Serum Capsules and Water Cream. "That combo is extraordinary because it does two things: It firms, and it hydrates. That's the golden ticket for me," Bibb shares. Derms love the combination too, for what it's worth; board-certified cosmetic dermatologist Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD, previously told WWW that the two ingredients work in tandem to "strengthen the skin and provide essential moisture, resulting in a healthier barrier and a refreshed, younger appearance."
Bibb also swears by facial ice baths, which help reduce inflammation, redness, and puffiness. "I travel with a mixing bowl," she jokes. "[I'll do it before] getting my hair and makeup done, but I'll also do it on a Tuesday morning to just start the day. I'll do three dips in an ice bath, put on my lotions and potions, and go about my day." Said potions include SPF ("Always SPF," Bibb emphasizes), the aforementioned Elizabeth Arden goodies, and a creamy lipstick she can also dab on her enviously high cheekbones. "We were in Venice, and [makeup artist] Rachel Goodwin was using my lipstick as a cheek tint. That was really fun," she recounts. (FYI: At the premiere of Frankenstein, she wore Armani Beauty's Lip Power Lipstick in shade 504.)
Simple, versatile products are the heroes of her beauty routine, but that said, she does embrace a luxurious treatment every once in a while. "I get a facial every four to six weeks," she shares, calling the standing appointment a cornerstone of self-care. "[You can] do it at home," she adds. "Put on your cleanser, let it sit for a couple minutes and really Pac-Man all the bacteria off your face. Then do a proper spritz, get a face mask, and end your night with something juicy." For that last bit, I do recommend giving Bibb's go-to serum capsules and water cream a try; after the actress herself applied both products on my skin, I noticed an immediate calming effect and reduction in redness.
She may have inspired thousands of bob transformations since debuting the CLB ("Women have come up to me and been like, 'I cut my hair!'" she shares), but Bibb's impossibly glowing skin is what leaves fans (self included) truly slack-jawed when they see her up close. As for her imminent hair evolution, that remains a mystery—even to Bibb. "It's got to be a new era, right?"
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.