For instance, Robbie attended a post-premiere after-party in Paris wearing a modern take on the peplum trend that last captured everyone's hearts circa 2011. Her custom Thom Browne top and skirt featured sultry lace-up corsetry and an off-the-shoulder neckline, which combined to create a very 2026 rendition of the peplum trend. Plus, instead of the gaudy neon statement necklace I wore with my peplum tops in the 2010s, Robbie opted for an elegant Jessica McCormack velvet-and-diamond choker necklace. Much better. Scroll down to see her after-party outfit and shop similar peplum tops.
On Margot Robbie: Thom Browne custom top and skirt; Jessica McCormack jewelry
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.