Margot's feathered Victoria Beckham minidress is certainly striking, but I immediately zeroed in on her curious shoes, also by VB. As if she stepped into a petri dish, the footbed has a ridge that rises above Robbie's toes. I can't say I've ever seen this silhouette before—particularly not during her Barbie tour—but leave it to Margot to keep us on our toes (get it?). While her Barbie character will always be associated with the pink feathered mules she wears in the first few seconds of the film's trailer, her Catherine persona clearly has far quirkier tricks up her sleeve. Scroll down to see Margot Robbie's newest outfit and zoom in on her uncommon shoes.
On Margot Robbie: Victoria Beckham S/S 26 dress and shoes
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.