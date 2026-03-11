Beauty Download: Victoria Pedretti

I've been transfixed by actress Victoria Pedretti ever since her breakout role as Nell Crain in Netflix's 2018 adaptation of The Haunting of Hill House. Soon after, she hijacked my brain space as the eerily unbalanced Love Quinn (I'm still not okay!) in the television sensation, You, and later this month, she's sure to pack mega-watt shock value as Cherry in the horror film Forbidden Fruits.
As one of our four cover stars, Pedretti's damp, dewy hair, feathery brows, and shimmering peridot eyes are serving all the spring beauty inspiration, and I couldn't wait to ask her glam team all of my burning questions. From essential hair products to staple skin and makeup MVPs, keep scrolling for every detail behind Victoria Pedretti's Spring Issue cover look with Who What Wear.
"We wanted to create a real runway vibe for this shoot," hairstylist Christopher Farmer shares right off the bat. "The goal was to create a 'wet' look that was cool and textured without looking overdone—a slightly dry finish on the ends of the hair was key."
"The inspiration was fresh, modern glamour that still felt effortless and true to Victoria," adds her makeup artist, Shelby Smith. "We wanted the skin to look luminous and real, with just enough structure to define her features without overpowering them." For example, Pedretti's shimmering green shadow (*drools*) was added to strategically accentuate the actress's blue eyes while still appearing soft, subtle, and wearable.
According to Farmer, the hair was actually the least cohesive element of the glam process in comparison to the clothing and makeup, likening our four cover stars (Pedretti was joined on set by Lili Reinhart, Lola Tung, and Alexandra Shipp) to a "girl group" where every member could showcase their personality via their style and beauty choices. "All the girls had a totally different vibe when it came to their hair, which was great," he says.
That said, nothing competed. "Collaboration on set is really important to me," shares Smith. "We talked through the overall direction ahead of time so that hair, makeup, nails, and styling worked in tandem, not against each other."
"Victoria has incredibly striking eyes and beautiful bone structure, so I love enhancing those features while keeping the look balanced," Smith continues. For instance, Smith emphasized Pedretti's eyes with soft dimension and texture rather than a heavy liner, allowing the actress's shape and color to stand out. She also focused on subtly sculpting the skin using underpainting techniques so the definition would appear to come from within rather than sit on top of Pedretti's complexion. "My goal was simply to enhance the features Victoria already has and let her natural beauty remain the focal point."
Smith started her process by prepping Pedretti's skin with a handful of products from Sofie Pavitt Face—the best-selling Mandelic Acid Exfoliating & Clearing Serum ($54) and the Omega Rich Moisturizer ($64), which worked together to smooth texture and lock in moisture sans heaviness. Smith tells me she wanted to create a hydrated, luminous base so the skin would look fresh and healthy on camera. For the complexion, Smith under-painted the actress's skin using the M.ph by Mary Phillips Underpainting Face Highlight & Contour Palette ($64) to sculpt and add dimension softly, then applied the brand's foundation for a light, skin-like finish.
"The eyes featured a shimmering green shadow for a subtle statement, paired with a feathered brow to keep everything modern and effortless," shares Smith. "I finished with a neutral lip using the Victoria Beckham Beauty Lip Definer in Shade No. 02 ($33) for a polished but understated balance to the look."
Farmer started his own process by blowing out the actress's already-dry strands. "I wasn’t concerned about her roots for this look, but I wanted more control of the hair's mid shaft and ends to make the whole thing smoother." Farmer cites Color Wow's Pop & Lock High Gloss Finish ($24) as his key product for achieving Pedretti's runway-inspired wet look at the roots. To polish and add shine to the rest of the hair, he reached for Rōz's Santa Lucia Heat Protectant Styling Oil ($45).
As for universal makeuprecommendations, Smith tells me that the Sofie Pavitt Face Omega Rich Moisturizer ($64) is a go-to for creating a smooth, hydrated base that works beautifully under makeup on almost any skin type. (Pavitt, a renowned facialist in NYC, is known as a skin whisperer of sorts, especially when it comes to acne.)
"I also love skin-like foundations, like the m.ph by Mary Phillips formula I used on Victoria, because they enhance the complexion while still letting natural texture show through." Last but not least, Smith says a neutral lip liner, such as the Victoria Beckham Beauty Lip Definer in Shade No. 02 ($33)—the exact shade she used on Pedretti—is another staple that flatters nearly everyone.
