Sorry, White Skirts—Zoë Kravitz Just Wore the 2025 Alt That's About to Be All Over NYC This Fall

By now, practically everyone has exhausted themselves talking about the Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles dating rumors, so I'm changing the conversation to something else (still related to Kravitz but not Styles) that I think is equally important. I'm talking about the skirt trend the actress and director was recently spotted wearing while hand in hand with the "Watermelon Sugar" singer, which is set to usurp white skirts this fall and dominate New York's street style scene. The silhouette in question is a knee-length skirt, with Kravitz's exact style being Cou Cou Intimates' Slip Skirt, a conveniently affordable choice at just $78. Simple, sleek, and comfortable, her pick of bottoms instantly set off alarm bells in my fashion-editor brain. Sorry to all the white skirts you've bought in the last year, but a new reigning style is here (to stay).
What makes the knee-length skirt so desirable among fashion people right now is its versatility. It's seasonless, so you can style it just as easily on a hot summer day as you can for a chilly winter evening. (That's what fleece-lined tights are for.) It's also easily dressed up and down, with Kravitz wearing it casually for daytime with the brand's matching Long Cami Top, Mansur Gavriel ballet flats, and a woven The Row bag. For a more formal take or an outfit for the office, throw on a pair of strappy sandals and a crisp button-down shirt or a lightweight cashmere sweater.
Convinced? You should be. I won't tell you to get rid of your white A-line skirts—they're elegant, classic, and perfect for summer. But as fall weather nears, consider making space in your closet for knee-length skirts à la Kravitz. Once you've realized how often you can wear them—the styling possibilities really are endless—I promise you'll be thanking me for the tip.
Scroll down to shop some of fall 2025's chicest knee-length skirts.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.