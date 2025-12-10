Lily Collins Just Wore the Luxe Flat-Shoe Trend That Makes Lounge Pants Look Elegant Instead of Lazy

It's that time of year when some are counting down to their well-deserved winter vacation. Others are eagerly awaiting the season 5 premiere of Emily in Paris (or should we say Rome?) on Netflix on December 18. Fans of the show, you may have noticed that Lily Collins has been wearing a series of stylish looks for her press tour to promote the new season. One of our favorites has been her casual yet chic outfit, which featured cashmere pants and one of winter's top flat-shoe trends: suede clogs.
Ahead of her appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the Emily in Paris star was seen walking the streets of New York City wearing a beige crewneck sweater, tan drawstring pants, a black wool coat, and suede clogs. For accessories, she chose Cartier sunglasses and an east-west bag.
Suede clogs—whether in tan, black, or chocolate brown—instantly elevate drawstring pants, transforming them from loungewear to street-ready pieces. Their rich texture and structured shape add polish, making even the most casual or "lazy" outfits look intentional and put-together.
If you’re ready to swap your tall Ugg boots and chunky sneakers for the chic shoes that make lounge pants look elegant, read on for our edit of the best suede clogs worth adding to your wardrobe now.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.