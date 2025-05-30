Hold the Miniskirts—This Elegant Trend Is Set to Replace Them This Summer

Miniskirts will always have their place, but summer's new silhouette is dialing things up with a little more polish. Knee-length skirts are officially the style every cool fashion person is slipping into, and they're making even the simplest outfits look instantly elevated. The vibe is less "Y2K party girl" and more "'90s minimalism meets modern-day quiet luxury." Honestly, we're here for the switch.

From crisp poplin skirts styled with tanks and flip-flops to tailored pencil skirts paired with button-downs and kitten heels, the styling potential is endless. It's the kind of item that looks just as good running errands as it does at a summer dinner party, which might explain why it's suddenly everywhere—from NYC sidewalks to French-girl Instagram feeds.

If your miniskirt collection is feeling a little tired, consider this your cue to give it a break. The new summer skirt isn't about showing more—it's about styling smarter. Once you slip into one, you'll be wearing it on repeat.

See our favorite knee-length-skirt outfits below and shop the pieces along the way.

Get the look: layered tanks + knee-length skirt + flip-flops

j.crew Gwen Knee-Length Slip Skirt in Viscose Charmeuse $118 $60 SHOP NOW

Get the look: denim jacket + denim knee-length skirt + ballet flats

AGOLDE Gaia Skirt $198 $165 SHOP NOW

Get the look: oversize T-shirt + knee-length skirt + polished heels

LPA Carla Skirt $169 SHOP NOW

Get the look: rosette-detail top + knee-length skirt + statement heels

DRIES VAN NOTEN Stretch-Silk Satin Skirt $620 SHOP NOW

Get the look: white shirt + knee-length skirt + tall black boots

Free People Sheer Luck Midi Skirt $98 SHOP NOW

Get the look: oversize T-shirt + knee-length skirt + sneakers

Vince Mid Rise Double Waistband Skirt $328 SHOP NOW

Get the look: button-down shirt + knee-length skirt + leather belt

KASPER Classic Below Knee Skirt $79 SHOP NOW

Get the look: baby T-shirt + knee-length skirt + ballet flats

ASTR the Label Satin Slip Skirt $65 SHOP NOW

Get the look: printed top + sequin knee-length skirt + heels

GUIZIO Ambroise Sequin Skirt $328 SHOP NOW

Get the look: leather blazer + knee-length skirt + pointed-toe heels

ZW Collection Polka Dot Midi Skirt $90 SHOP NOW

Get the look: cropped T-shirt + knee-length skirt + sneakers

Free People Peyton Pintuck Midi Skirt $128 SHOP NOW

Get the look: leather moto jacket + knee-length skirt + mules

Alexis Giotto Skirt $365 SHOP NOW

Get the look: button-down shirt + knee-length skirt + flip-flops

Miaou Maria Skirt $175 $70 SHOP NOW

Get the look: lace cami + knee-length skirt + chic sunglasses

Free People Romantic Roses Printed Midi Skirt $98 SHOP NOW

Get the look: oversize denim jacket + knee-length skirt + lace-up heels