Hold the Miniskirts—This Elegant Trend Is Set to Replace Them This Summer

Features

Woman wearing knee-length skirt outfit summer 2025.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Miniskirts will always have their place, but summer's new silhouette is dialing things up with a little more polish. Knee-length skirts are officially the style every cool fashion person is slipping into, and they're making even the simplest outfits look instantly elevated. The vibe is less "Y2K party girl" and more "'90s minimalism meets modern-day quiet luxury." Honestly, we're here for the switch.

From crisp poplin skirts styled with tanks and flip-flops to tailored pencil skirts paired with button-downs and kitten heels, the styling potential is endless. It's the kind of item that looks just as good running errands as it does at a summer dinner party, which might explain why it's suddenly everywhere—from NYC sidewalks to French-girl Instagram feeds.

If your miniskirt collection is feeling a little tired, consider this your cue to give it a break. The new summer skirt isn't about showing more—it's about styling smarter. Once you slip into one, you'll be wearing it on repeat.

See our favorite knee-length-skirt outfits below and shop the pieces along the way.

Woman wearing knee-length skirt outfit summer 2025.

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Get the look: layered tanks + knee-length skirt + flip-flops

Gwen Knee-Length Slip Skirt in Viscose Charmeuse
j.crew
Gwen Knee-Length Slip Skirt in Viscose Charmeuse

Woman wearing knee-length skirt outfit summer 2025.

(Image credit: @_imanirandolph)

Get the look: denim jacket + denim knee-length skirt + ballet flats

Gaia Skirt
AGOLDE
Gaia Skirt

Woman wearing knee-length skirt outfit summer 2025.

(Image credit: @laurenelson)

Get the look: oversize T-shirt + knee-length skirt + polished heels

Carla Skirt
LPA
Carla Skirt

Woman wearing knee-length skirt outfit summer 2025.

(Image credit: @fiahamelijnck)

Get the look: rosette-detail top + knee-length skirt + statement heels

Stretch-Silk Satin Skirt
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Stretch-Silk Satin Skirt

Woman wearing knee-length skirt outfit summer 2025.

(Image credit: @_paulineleroy_)

Get the look: white shirt + knee-length skirt + tall black boots

Sheer Luck Midi Skirt
Free People
Sheer Luck Midi Skirt

Woman wearing knee-length skirt outfit summer 2025.

(Image credit: @poppyalmond)

Get the look: oversize T-shirt + knee-length skirt + sneakers

Vince Mid Rise Double Waistband Skirt
Vince
Mid Rise Double Waistband Skirt

Woman wearing knee-length skirt outfit summer 2025.

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Get the look: button-down shirt + knee-length skirt + leather belt

Classic Below Knee Skirt
KASPER
Classic Below Knee Skirt

Woman wearing knee-length skirt outfit summer 2025.

(Image credit: @alllisonho)

Get the look: baby T-shirt + knee-length skirt + ballet flats

Satin Slip Skirt
ASTR the Label
Satin Slip Skirt

Woman wearing knee-length skirt outfit summer 2025.

(Image credit: @chey_maya)

Get the look: printed top + sequin knee-length skirt + heels

Ambroise Sequin Skirt
GUIZIO
Ambroise Sequin Skirt

Woman wearing knee-length skirt outfit summer 2025.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Get the look: leather blazer + knee-length skirt + pointed-toe heels

Zw Collection Polka Dot Midi Skirt
ZW Collection
Polka Dot Midi Skirt

Woman wearing knee-length skirt outfit summer 2025.

(Image credit: @aude_julie)

Get the look: cropped T-shirt + knee-length skirt + sneakers

Peyton Pintuck Midi Skirt
Free People
Peyton Pintuck Midi Skirt

Woman wearing knee-length skirt outfit summer 2025.

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Get the look: leather moto jacket + knee-length skirt + mules

Giotto Skirt
Alexis
Giotto Skirt

Woman wearing knee-length skirt outfit summer 2025.

(Image credit: @hollyjone_s)

Get the look: button-down shirt + knee-length skirt + flip-flops

Miaou Maria Skirt
Miaou
Maria Skirt

Woman wearing knee-length skirt outfit summer 2025.

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Get the look: lace cami + knee-length skirt + chic sunglasses

Romantic Roses Printed Midi Skirt
Free People
Romantic Roses Printed Midi Skirt

Woman wearing knee-length skirt outfit summer 2025.

(Image credit: @theblab)

Get the look: oversize denim jacket + knee-length skirt + lace-up heels

Crinkled Ruffle-Trim Slip Skirt
j.crew
Crinkled Ruffle-Trim Slip Skirt

Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor
