Hold the Miniskirts—This Elegant Trend Is Set to Replace Them This Summer
Miniskirts will always have their place, but summer's new silhouette is dialing things up with a little more polish. Knee-length skirts are officially the style every cool fashion person is slipping into, and they're making even the simplest outfits look instantly elevated. The vibe is less "Y2K party girl" and more "'90s minimalism meets modern-day quiet luxury." Honestly, we're here for the switch.
From crisp poplin skirts styled with tanks and flip-flops to tailored pencil skirts paired with button-downs and kitten heels, the styling potential is endless. It's the kind of item that looks just as good running errands as it does at a summer dinner party, which might explain why it's suddenly everywhere—from NYC sidewalks to French-girl Instagram feeds.
If your miniskirt collection is feeling a little tired, consider this your cue to give it a break. The new summer skirt isn't about showing more—it's about styling smarter. Once you slip into one, you'll be wearing it on repeat.
See our favorite knee-length-skirt outfits below and shop the pieces along the way.
Get the look: layered tanks + knee-length skirt + flip-flops
Get the look: denim jacket + denim knee-length skirt + ballet flats
Get the look: oversize T-shirt + knee-length skirt + polished heels
Get the look: rosette-detail top + knee-length skirt + statement heels
Get the look: white shirt + knee-length skirt + tall black boots
Get the look: oversize T-shirt + knee-length skirt + sneakers
Get the look: button-down shirt + knee-length skirt + leather belt
Get the look: baby T-shirt + knee-length skirt + ballet flats
Get the look: printed top + sequin knee-length skirt + heels
Get the look: leather blazer + knee-length skirt + pointed-toe heels
Get the look: cropped T-shirt + knee-length skirt + sneakers
Get the look: leather moto jacket + knee-length skirt + mules
Get the look: button-down shirt + knee-length skirt + flip-flops
Get the look: lace cami + knee-length skirt + chic sunglasses
Get the look: oversize denim jacket + knee-length skirt + lace-up heels
-
I Couldn't Help But Notice That L.A.'s Coolest Dressers Always Wear This Shoe Trend With Black Trousers
If you guessed ballet flats, you'd be wrong.
-
35 Incredibly Chic Finds I Immediately Shared With My Fashion-Editor Friends When I Found Them
They're so good I want them all.
-
Stylish Women in Marseille and Cadaqués Swap Out Their Cashmere Sweaters for This Breezier Alt Every Summer
Vintage J.Crew coded.
-
Fashion People in Their 20s and 50s Wear This Flat-Shoe Trend With Skirts to Look Chic
Hint: It's not loafers.
-
Is It Just Me, or Is Every Cool Girl Suddenly Pairing Ballet Flats With This Anti-Denim Pant Trend?
You probably already own it.
-
9 Outfit Trends That Look Just as Cool Now as They Did in the '90s
Our obsession with the decade continues.
-
This Stylish French Woman Paired Summer's Controversial Shoe and Shorts Trends, and the Outfit Is So Chic
See how to re-create the unexpected look.
-
The Surprising Accessory Trend That's Kicking Sun Hats to the Curb
Sorry for your loss.