Spotted on Zoë Kravitz on a Stroll With Harry Styles: Fall 2025's It-Girl Denim Trend

In case the internet or social media hasn't told you yet, Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles might be dating, if all of the recent hand-holding on the streets of NYC is any indication. And on one of those recent strolls, the new It couple wore very similar outfits, which is quite fun to see this early in Kravitz and Styles' unofficial debut. Their outfits consisted of black long-sleeve tops (in Kravitz's case, a cardigan) with low-rise blue jeans and black flats. Utter perfection, if you ask me.
Speaking of jeans, I'd be remiss to not point out the fall 2025 denim trend Kravitz chose: no-waistband jeans. A spinoff of the low-rise baggy jean trend, these sans-waistband jeans are effortless and cool. And the brand she opted for is one that's on every fashion person's radar (and many of their closets): Still Here. The NYC-based brand recently released a no-waistband style called the Sport Jeans. They quickly went viral and sold out, but have since been restocked in Kravitz's classic blue wash. Before the debut of the Sport Jeans, Still Here released another no-waistband style coined the Cool Jeans, which feature a tie at the waist. So you could say the brand has played quite the hand in making this trend a thing as of late.
While we patiently await the next Zoë and Harry sighting, keep scrolling to shop Kravitz's jeans before they sell out again, along with other cool no-waistband styles.
