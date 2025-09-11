This Timeless Shoe Trend Makes Every Black-Dress Outfit Look So '90s

If anyone has mastered the art of putting together a chic, '90s outfit, it's Jennifer Aniston, one of the many well-dressed women who inspired the now-easily-recognizable aesthetic back in her Friends days. And while the '90s are long over, Aniston hasn't forgotten how to make simple pieces look elegant and elevated in that '90s way, proving so on Tuesday night when she attended an after-party for the premiere of The Morning Show's new season at the Metropolitan Club in Manhattan, wearing an ensemble straight out of the era. Actually, all throughout the press tour for the show, she has utilized a specific '90s outfit combination for her looks. And yes, it's just as effective now as it was back then. Her styling trick? Pairing black dresses with barely there strappy sandals.
What makes the duo so effective is how simple and timeless it is. Any black dress style will do, whether it's a strapless gown like the one she wore to the show's actual premiere (by Rick Owens) or the V-neck, knee-length alt she changed into afterward. By going for a super clean heeled sandal (preferably one like Aniston's, a custom Jimmy Choo pair with one toe strap and another slingback strap), she maintained an air of stress-free, effortless sophistication that perfectly describes street style from the decade.
But Aniston isn't the only one who knows how foolproof the black dress–strappy black sandals combo is. On the same night, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was spotted outside Braserie Zedel in London wearing a similarly '90s-esque look to the ELLE Style Awards. For the occasion, the model chose a Burberry black minidress with a square neckline and V-shaped hem from the brand's F/W 25 collection. With it, she carried Burberry's Bridle Clutch, wore a selection of jewelry items from Tiffany & Co., and completed the night-out look perfectly with a pair of Aquazzura strappy black sandals.
Clearly, the combo is foolproof if a '90s look is what you're going for, whether you're heading to a red-carpet event, a night out, or a dinner date. Whatever black dress you choose, your outfit will fall into place when paired with black strappy sandals. Trust me, it works every time.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.