Dua Lipa Wore the Only Cool Girl Winter Coat We Want

I'm currently thinking that my only New Year's resolution for 2026 is to be more like Dua Lipa. End of list.
At this point, I just don't know if there's anything else to really aspire to that could be better. Lipa has the seemingly perfect life. She's talented and accomplished but somehow always on vacation. Her wardrobe effortlessly strikes the ideal balance between new right-off-the-runway, enviable archival vintage, and cool emerging designer to know. In an attempt to be more like her, I've been closely studying her outfits. You know, to help me better myself.
After recording her Service95 podcast (sorry, did I mention she also has a global lifestyle and culture platform?), she was spotted wearing a full Gucci Spring 2026 look with a Nour Hammour marlene fur-trimmed suede coat. The entire outfit was perfection and while the head-to-toe brand new Gucci by Demna may not be a reality for me, the coat feels far more attainable.
Afghan coats, also known as penny lane coats, are so hot right now, and rightfully so. But this sleek suede black coat with fur trimming feels fabulous in an entirely different way. It's a little more elevated and elusive. It doesn't feel whimsical; it feels rich. And honestly, that's the exact kind of Dua Lipa-approved energy I'm trying to bring into 2026.
