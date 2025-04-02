The Classy Skirt All the Cool Europeans Will Skip Jeans for This Spring

When I have little brainpower in the morning, the first thing I reach for is always a pair of jeans. Don't get me wrong—I love a good pair of denim, but the instinct is starting to overshadow the rest of my closet, so I've been searching for fresh outfit inspiration to inject some new energy into my spring rotation. And I'm finding that the more I look for denim alternatives, the more I come face to face with one trend, in particular: the A-line skirt. The best-dressed women in Europe (who are consistently my go-to style sources) are putting their jeans on the back burner and instead reaching for this skirt style—and it makes all their outfits look far more elevated and classy, in my opinion.

Seeing as European style is synonymous with effortless polish, it takes a lot for them to set aside something as perennial as denim. And yet these voluminous midi skirts definitely fit the bill. I love the idea of wearing one as a swap for jeans because they make a foolproof outfit base upon which to employ all the tops and jackets you're reaching for with jeans anyway, but look so inherently put-together even in the most casual of looks. Ahead, I pulled together a few of my favorite ways my European friends are styling the skirt trend right now, from trench coat styling to effortless T-shirts, and added some shopping options to inspire your next look, too.

A cropped trench coat is peak spring 2025. Styling one with an A-line skirt is flawless because the jacket hits the right spot to highlight your waist.

An oversized leather jacket makes the prim-and-proper skirt look so relaxed and cool.

A cinch-waist jacket or cardigan with the skirt flaring out from underneath creates a beautiful silhouette.

For shoes, the move is to opt for something equally as timeless like a pair of slingback heels. You can never go wrong with a pair of pumps to make the whole thing feel elevated.

The effortless and relaxed outfit French women will live in this summer? None other than a cotton A-line skirt with an oversized tee. Layer on a sculptural pendant necklace to anchor the breezy layers.

Tap into the combination of a white skirt, ballet flats, and crew-neck sweater to bridge the awkward weather gap into spring.

A structured blazer and A-line skirt create an ultra-elegant version of a skirt suit.

A pretty lace or crochet top brings the skirt seamlessly into any vacation wardrobe.

Try a voluminous skirt with kitten-heel pumps for a very Prada-coded ensemble.

