The Classy Skirt All the Cool Europeans Will Skip Jeans for This Spring

a runway image of Jacquemus spring 2025 collection and fashion influencer Fanny Ekstrand both wearing the A-line skirt trend
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Jacquemus; @fannyekstrand)
By
published
in Features

When I have little brainpower in the morning, the first thing I reach for is always a pair of jeans. Don't get me wrong—I love a good pair of denim, but the instinct is starting to overshadow the rest of my closet, so I've been searching for fresh outfit inspiration to inject some new energy into my spring rotation. And I'm finding that the more I look for denim alternatives, the more I come face to face with one trend, in particular: the A-line skirt. The best-dressed women in Europe (who are consistently my go-to style sources) are putting their jeans on the back burner and instead reaching for this skirt style—and it makes all their outfits look far more elevated and classy, in my opinion.

Seeing as European style is synonymous with effortless polish, it takes a lot for them to set aside something as perennial as denim. And yet these voluminous midi skirts definitely fit the bill. I love the idea of wearing one as a swap for jeans because they make a foolproof outfit base upon which to employ all the tops and jackets you're reaching for with jeans anyway, but look so inherently put-together even in the most casual of looks. Ahead, I pulled together a few of my favorite ways my European friends are styling the skirt trend right now, from trench coat styling to effortless T-shirts, and added some shopping options to inspire your next look, too.

Nnenna Echem wearing an A-line skirt with cropped trench coat

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

A cropped trench coat is peak spring 2025. Styling one with an A-line skirt is flawless because the jacket hits the right spot to highlight your waist.

Julia Asymmetric Trench Coat
MANGO
Julia Asymmetric Trench Coat

Cotton Poplin Maxi Skirt
Open Edit
Cotton Poplin Maxi Skirt

Liffner, Pillow Pouch Micro Bag
Liffner
Pillow Pouch Micro Bag

Fanny Ekstrand wearing a leather A-line skirt with a leather bomber jacket and heels

(Image credit: @fannyekstrand)

An oversized leather jacket makes the prim-and-proper skirt look so relaxed and cool.

Josephine Bomber
Wilfred
Josephine Bomber

Cassia Recycled Leather-Blend Midi Skirt
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Cassia Recycled Leather-Blend Midi Skirt

Caprice Heel
Tony Bianco
Caprice Heel

fashion influencer Danille Jinadu wearing an A-line skirt with a fitted cardigan

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

A cinch-waist jacket or cardigan with the skirt flaring out from underneath creates a beautiful silhouette.

Cardigan With Defined Waist
H&M
Cardigan With Defined Waist

By Marianna Arman Midi Skirt
L'Academie
By Marianna Arman Midi Skirt

Tabi 80mm Leather Ankle Boots
Maison Margiela
Tabi 80mm Leather Ankle Boots

@sylviemus_ wearing an A-line skirt in Paris

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

For shoes, the move is to opt for something equally as timeless like a pair of slingback heels. You can never go wrong with a pair of pumps to make the whole thing feel elevated.

Brushed Cashmere T-Shirt
J.Crew
Brushed Cashmere T-Shirt

Pleated Midi Skirt
Nordstrom
Pleated Midi Skirt

Catrina Leather Slingback Pumps
AEYDE
Catrina Leather Slingback Pumps

French influencer Frann Fyne wearing an A-line skirt with a white T-shirt and flats in Paris

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

The effortless and relaxed outfit French women will live in this summer? None other than a cotton A-line skirt with an oversized tee. Layer on a sculptural pendant necklace to anchor the breezy layers.

Palmer Knit Top
Helsa
Palmer Knit Top

Poplin Midi Skirt
ZARA
Poplin Midi Skirt

Stone Pendant Necklace
COS
Stone Pendant Necklace

Silvia Dusci wearing a white A-line skirt with grey sweater

(Image credit: @silviadusci)

Tap into the combination of a white skirt, ballet flats, and crew-neck sweater to bridge the awkward weather gap into spring.

Cashmere Shrunken Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew
Cashmere Shrunken Crewneck Sweater

Bubble Hem Maxi Skirt
BDG Urban Outfitters
Bubble Hem Maxi Skirt

The Ruth Ballet Flat
Madewell
The Ruth Ballet Flat

Debora Rosa wearing a blazer with A-line skirt

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

A structured blazer and A-line skirt create an ultra-elegant version of a skirt suit.

Standout Blazer
Babaton
Standout Blazer

Enterprise Skirt
Babaton
Enterprise Skirt

fashion influencer @lifeofboheme wearing an A-line skirt with a cropped crochet cape top

(Image credit: @lifeofboheme)

Lucy Crochet Vest
All That Remains
Lucy Crochet Vest

Natalie Elasticated Cotton Midi Skirt
ALIGNE
Natalie Elasticated Cotton Midi Skirt

A pretty lace or crochet top brings the skirt seamlessly into any vacation wardrobe.

Jeanette Madsen wearing an A-line skirt and white tank top

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Try a voluminous skirt with kitten-heel pumps for a very Prada-coded ensemble.

Kelly Crop Tank
CLYQUE
Kelly Crop Tank

Voluminous a Line Skirt
Rohe
Voluminous a Line Skirt

Decollete Trompette 45 Patent-Leather Pumps
ROGER VIVIER
Decollete Trompette 45 Patent-Leather Pumps

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.

