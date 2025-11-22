By 2026, Everyone with Good Taste Will Own This It-Girl Black Pant Trend

It's officially winter dressing season, and even if you're based in L.A., like Hailey Bieber, that means swapping your skirts for something more seasonally appropriate for evenings out. Last night, while out to dinner at Sushi Park with Zoë Kravitz, Bieber wore the ideal black-pants trend to swap your skirts for (or jeans, when you want to dress up your casual pieces such as Bieber's tee and baseball cap). The trend is silky pants, and all the It girls are wearing them.
Bieber's silky black pants were slim and a bit low-rise, with a cropped fit that looked especially chic paired with her kitten-heel pumps. The sheen of the pants made her outfit significantly more fancy, and the trend will do the same for anything else it's paired with. With holiday party season coming up, now is the perfect time to invest in a pair of silky black pants, but it's a style that can be worn throughout the year, which is always a plus in my book.
Scroll on to shop pieces similar to Bieber's entire look (which also included a suede trench and Saint Laurent leopard-print tote), along with my picks for the chicest silky black pants on the market.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.