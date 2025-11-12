Black Tights Can Look Basic—Except When You Wear Them With Demi Lovato's Specific Skirt Trend

Demi Lovato wears a white lace skirt with black tights
Black tights are the ultimate cold-weather workhorse, but stylistically, they sometimes fall flat. They're a necessity rather than a fashion choice. However, Demi Lovato recently proved that black tights can be the foundation of a genuinely trendy, chic look. The key to this transformation is pairing them with one specific, unexpected skirt trend: white lace.

Lovato was recently seen embracing this especially cool tights-and-skirt combination. Instead of a fall-ready wool or corduroy skirt, the choice of a white lace skirt changed the entire dynamic. The lace adds a delicate, romantic element, grounding the black tights and preventing her outfit from looking too summery. The beauty of this trend lies in its ability to instantly elevate the basic nature of the tights. Want to emulate Demi Lovato? Keep scrolling to shop white lace skirts to pair with black tights this season.

Demi Lovato attends Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

On Demi Lovato: Ludovic de Saint Sernin top and skirt

