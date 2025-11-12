Black Tights Can Look Basic—Except When You Wear Them With Demi Lovato's Specific Skirt Trend

Black tights are the ultimate cold-weather workhorse, but stylistically, they sometimes fall flat. They're a necessity rather than a fashion choice. However, Demi Lovato recently proved that black tights can be the foundation of a genuinely trendy, chic look. The key to this transformation is pairing them with one specific, unexpected skirt trend: white lace.
Lovato was recently seen embracing this especially cool tights-and-skirt combination. Instead of a fall-ready wool or corduroy skirt, the choice of a white lace skirt changed the entire dynamic. The lace adds a delicate, romantic element, grounding the black tights and preventing her outfit from looking too summery. The beauty of this trend lies in its ability to instantly elevate the basic nature of the tights. Want to emulate Demi Lovato? Keep scrolling to shop white lace skirts to pair with black tights this season.
On Demi Lovato: Ludovic de Saint Sernin top and skirt
Shop Lacy Knee-Length Skirts to Wear with Black Tights
Reformation
Delcy Low Waist Skirt
Wear this dreamy lace skirt with your favorite cashmere sweater.
Beaufille
Sinatra Skirt
The intricate lace details will pop against opaque black tights.
Bella Venice
The Lia Skirt
Slightly more coverage, significantly more drama.
Steve Madden
Veera Skirt in Cloud Dancer
Don't be shy about experimenting with different skirt lengths and shoes.
