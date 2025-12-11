If You're More Prada Than Pilates, This Is How to Wear Leggings in 2026

2025 has brought us many aesthetic trends, one of which (that's on the more casual end of the spectrum) is the pilates girl, with her leggings, Ugg slides, oversized The Row tote, and whatever the trendy reusable water bottle of the moment is. While I do attend multiple pilates classes per week, I like to think of myself as more of a Prada girl in my day-to-day life, and choose not to wear leggings outside of commuting to and from my reformer classes. But fellow Prada girl Diane Kruger just made me want to rethink that.
Kruger has been busy in NYC as of late, promoting her two new series, Little Disasters and The Seduction. For an appearance on The Today Show this week, she wore the most elevated legging outfit of the season, if you ask me. The main character of the outfit was undoubtedly her oversized chocolate brown Prada polo shirt, which provided the perfect contrast to her sleek black leggings. She topped the outfit off with a long black coat, and accessorized with a Jil Sander top-handle bag and pointed-toe Coperni knee boots, both in black leather. I'm not sure that a chicer legging outfit combination exists. Trust me—you're going to see plenty of similar dressed-up legging outfits on the streets of NYC and beyond as we head into 2026 (and still have approximately three long months left of cold weather).
If you love the Prada look and want to apply it to your own legging outfits, keep scrolling to shop the pieces you need to recreate Kruger's look, along with some of the sleekest black leggings on the market.
