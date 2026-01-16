Jenner's casual-cool ensemble was spotted in L.A. while she was out for dinner with friends. She layered a black top under a red paisley scarf, completing the look with The Row's Gala Pants, the aforementioned flats, and gray socks.
Pull-on pants are currently dominating the It-girl wardrobe, prized for their easy versatility. They're perfect for long flights, brunch, and city errands. While there are many styles to covet, The Row's Gala Pants are the crème de la crème. With their billowy, wide-leg silhouette, comfortable crêpe fabric, and The Row–branded tag, they embody a fuss-free, eternally elegant style. Given their designer price, though, they may not be accessible to everyone. Fortunately, the market is full of budget-friendly alternatives.
Keep scrolling to discover Jenner's look and the best pull-on pants to re-create it.
