Kendall Jenner wears a printed red scarf with opticals.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Kendall Jenner has once again signaled her enduring love for The Row's Stella flats. They were a favorite throughout the previous year, worn everywhere from Palm Springs bike rides to Parisian meetings, and the model recently stepped out in the ballet flats again. This time, however, she gave them a fresh 2026 update by pairing them not with leggings or the skirt-over-pants trend but with the effortlessly chic look of pull-on pants.

Jenner's casual-cool ensemble was spotted in L.A. while she was out for dinner with friends. She layered a black top under a red paisley scarf, completing the look with The Row's Gala Pants, the aforementioned flats, and gray socks.

Pull-on pants are currently dominating the It-girl wardrobe, prized for their easy versatility. They're perfect for long flights, brunch, and city errands. While there are many styles to covet, The Row's Gala Pants are the crème de la crème. With their billowy, wide-leg silhouette, comfortable crêpe fabric, and The Row–branded tag, they embody a fuss-free, eternally elegant style. Given their designer price, though, they may not be accessible to everyone. Fortunately, the market is full of budget-friendly alternatives.

Keep scrolling to discover Jenner's look and the best pull-on pants to re-create it.

Kendall Jenner wears a printed scarf over a black tank top styled with black pull-on pants and black ballet flats.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row Gala Pants ($1090), Lilou Bag ($3350), and Stella Flats ($1050)

Get Jenner's Look

Shop Pull-On Pants

