Over the weekend, the Marty Supreme actress and founder of Goop was photographed leaving a restaurant wearing dark-wash balloon jeans. For those who need a refresher, balloon jeans drape down the leg, expanding at the knee before tapering toward the ankle. They're similar to barrel-leg jeans but are baggier, with a less defined leg shape. Paltrow styled her pair with a white button-down shirt, a tan leather bomber jacket, and The Row's popular black ballet flats, a favorite of Kendall Jenner.
As usual, I agree with Paltrow's choice to pair black flats with balloon jeans because the sleek, slim profile of the shoes effectively offsets the volume of the jeans. If she had chosen boots or chunky sneakers, the proportions might have been off. That said, this winter, follow her lead and pair balloon jeans with black flats—an elegant look suitable for anyone in their 20s or 50s.
Keep scrolling to see Paltrow's look and shop the best dark-wash balloon jeans and black ballet shoes.