Not* Boots and Ballet Flats—J.Law’s Chicest Looks Rely On These 5 Major Trainer Trends

Jennifer Lawrence has become somewhat of a sartorial chameleon of late. After the Academy Award winner completely overhauled her wardrobe to mimic the fashion philosophy of the Olsen Twins—complete with sumptuous head-to-toe ensembles from The Row and eclectic ensembles that pair Indian pashmina shawls with La Ligne jeans, an Hermés Birkin, Prada cardigan and Nike AirRift sneakers—it’s not an unusual occurrence to see the star out and about in New York wearing something completely captivating.
Oscillating between two approaches to fashion—bohemian maximalism and slouchy minimalism—after careful inspection, it’s become clear that this one shoe trend has remained a cornerstone of her off-duty uniform, no matter the mode she’s embracing. Indeed, despite carrying the latest bag du jour designed by Jonathan Anderson for Dior or having just stepped off the red carpet wearing custom Givenchy, the 35-year-old seems to have a penchant for trainers, making this humble flat shoe a foundational part of her street style.
To be aware of how Lawrence dresses, which is in turn a result of her creative collaboration with celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi, is to know her favouritism for eccentric pairings. And with an audacious and hilarious personality to match—though at times can come across as down-to-earth, albeit self-deprecating—it should come as no surprise that a shoe choice as maligned as trainers should become the most-used pieces in her closet.
Because who else could wear a Leset button-down with satin trousers and Issey Miyake slip-on trainers that look like surgical shoe covers and make it look chic? Or have us all lusting over a pair of Old Skool Vans that your teenage skater boyfriend would’ve worn to death after teaming them with a Saville Row-inspired Oxford blue shirt and Alaïa jeans?
In that way, Lawrence’s belief in high-low dressing with an artistic flair has made her a muse to us all. Her outfits are easily replicated, rooted in a sense of mundane practicality and often feature an appearance from the latest covetable trainer, like Loewe’s ballet runner or the Puma Speedcats.
And in a way, isn’t this approachable elegance something we all want to achieve? She might be appointing new trainer trends to take note of as she goes, but with a laidback approach to luxury, a glint of something subversive and a free spirit that ties it all together, there’s never been a better excuse to embrace a pair of hard-working trainers.
Below, uncover the 5 trainer trends Jennifer Lawrence is embracing in 2026 and beyond.
5 Trainer Trends Jennifer Lawrence Is Backing in 2026
1. Sports Team
Style Notes: With method dressing—the act of referencing the character or film you’ve starred in through the things you wear on the red carpet—becoming Hollywood’s raison d'être, it’s not surprising to see this technique crop up elsewhere. Here, Lawrence embraced the merits of team sports by showing up in a viral pair of Puma Speedcats to watch a World Series baseball game between the L.A. Dodgers and New York Yankees. Her trainers first appeared trackside at a Formula 1 race in 1999, so it’s only fitting that she channels her inner athlete through her footwear choices. As Frank Sinatra said, take me out to the ball game.
Shop the Trend:
PUMA
Speedcat Og Sneakers
An icon for a quarter of a century.
ADIDAS ORIGINALS + WALES BONNER
Karintha Leather Sneakers
With a leather-capped, wingtip-esque edge and rope-inspired laces, this is a style that fuses craftsmanship with athleticism.
LOEWE
Ballet Runner 2.0 Logo-Appliquéd Leather, Canvas and Suede Sneakers
A pair that takes the elegance of dance and mixes it with the performance of track-and-field.
2. Slim Fit
Style Notes: Ask anyone who works in fashion, and they’ll tell you that a shortcut to putting together a considered look is to perfect your proportions. This is something that Lawrence knows all too well. Often sporting generously sized pieces like wide-leg tailored trousers, crisp crew-neck t-shirts—if even emblazoned with her favourite track from The Beatles’ Magical Mystery Tour as seen here—and slouchy knitwear in vibrant colourways, the Die My Love actor will always complement these oversized shapes with slim-fit trainers. Lately, it appears she’s preferring the Adidas Tokyo, which were originally introduced in 1964 for the Tokyo Olympics as a track-and-field shoe and feature a scant gum sole.
Shop the Trend:
CHLOÉ
Kick Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
These have an inherent retro-classic feel thanks to the ruching around the ankle and suede trimmings.
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Tokyo Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
Sleek, low profile and in keeping with the styles popular in the '70s.
TOTEME
Flex Suede Sneakers
The most sumptuous style I've seen.
3. Mary Jane Hybrids
Style Notes: Lawrence’s street style is to serve as a balance in contrasts. If anything ever veers too polished or too slouchy, she’ll rein it back in with an accessory that offsets the look completely. Take her biting her thumb at the Cannes Film Festival dress code by wearing flip-flops with her Dior Couture gown or, as pictured here, Wales Bonner Mary Jane trainers with her Deiji Studios sheer top and Khaite sunglasses.
Shop the Trend:
WALES BONNER
Jewel Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Calf Hair Mary Jane Sneakers