Forget Adidas and New Balance for a Second—I'm Buying These COS Suede Trainers While They're In Stock
There's a time and place for big-name trainers. The viral Adidas Sambas or New Balance 530s are ones that I not only own and love but also see practically every day on my commute to and from work. This by no means discourages me from wearing them. I mean, they're popular for very good reason, but now and again, my outfits call for a trainer style that's more pared-back, sleeker and just that little bit more 'grown-up'. Enter COS' minimal suede trainers (£95).
Lucy Williams wears the Minimal Suede Trainers (£95) to COS' spring/summer 2025 show in Athens.
I completely understand the scepticism you might have towards high-street trainers. Sure, they can look a little cheap and lacklustre, however, COS's minimal suede trainers are anything but. Unlike a lot of other high-street styles, these trainers are made from 100% suede with a leather lining, ensuring not only their comfort on your feet but also their longevity in your wardrobe. In true 'COS' fashion, they're understated and elegant without being boring, focusing on high-quality craftsmanship as opposed to loud logos or flashy designs.
And the best part? After months of consistently selling out, there's finally some new stock on the website in a range of different colours. If history is anything to go by, these won't stick around for long, so scroll on to shop the COS minimal suede trainers and then browse more minimalist suede trainers we love.
Shop COS' Minimal Suede-Leather Trainers
The brown is selling out quickly, so act fast if they've caught your eye!
