Forget Adidas and New Balance for a Sec—I'm Buying These High-Street Trainers While They're In Stock

Forget Adidas and New Balance for a Second—I'm Buying These COS Suede Trainers While They're In Stock

COS Suede Trainers
(Image credit: COS, @lucywilliams02)
Brittany Davy's avatar
By
published
in News

There's a time and place for big-name trainers. The viral Adidas Sambas or New Balance 530s are ones that I not only own and love but also see practically every day on my commute to and from work. This by no means discourages me from wearing them. I mean, they're popular for very good reason, but now and again, my outfits call for a trainer style that's more pared-back, sleeker and just that little bit more 'grown-up'. Enter COS' minimal suede trainers (£95).

@lucywilliams02

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Lucy Williams wears the Minimal Suede Trainers (£95) to COS' spring/summer 2025 show in Athens.

I completely understand the scepticism you might have towards high-street trainers. Sure, they can look a little cheap and lacklustre, however, COS's minimal suede trainers are anything but. Unlike a lot of other high-street styles, these trainers are made from 100% suede with a leather lining, ensuring not only their comfort on your feet but also their longevity in your wardrobe. In true 'COS' fashion, they're understated and elegant without being boring, focusing on high-quality craftsmanship as opposed to loud logos or flashy designs.

And the best part? After months of consistently selling out, there's finally some new stock on the website in a range of different colours. If history is anything to go by, these won't stick around for long, so scroll on to shop the COS minimal suede trainers and then browse more minimalist suede trainers we love.

Shop COS' Minimal Suede-Leather Trainers

Minimal Leather Trainers
COS
Minimal Leather Trainers

The brown is selling out quickly, so act fast if they've caught your eye!

Minimal Leather Trainers
COS
Minimal Leather Trainers

I'm obsessed with this jade-green hue.

Minimal Leather Trainers
COS
Minimal Leather Trainers

A fresh option for spring.

Minimal Leather Trainers
COS
Minimal Leather Trainers

An easy way to inject a pop of colour into your outfit.

Minimal Leather Trainers
COS
Minimal Leather Trainers

We're hoping the black comes back in stock soon.

Shop More Suede Trainers We Love:

Alohas 490 Rife Trainers
Alohas
490 Rife Trainers

Suede Side Detail Platform Trainers
M&S Collection
Suede Side Detail Platform Trainers

Willow Suede Sneakers
Jeffrey Campbell
Willow Suede Sneakers

Replica Suede Sneakers
MAISON MARGIELA
Replica Suede Sneakers

Gola Cyclone Sneakers
Gola
Cyclone Sneakers

Suede Slimline Retro Trainers
hush
Suede Slimline Retro Trainers

Puma Speedcat Og Trainers
Puma
Speedcat Og Trainers

Adidas Sl 72 Og
Adidas
Sl 72 Og

MANGO, Suede-Blend Trainers With Laces

MANGO
Suede-Blend Trainers With Laces

Loewe, Ballet Runner 2.0 in Soft Calfskin
Loewe
Ballet Runner 2.0 in Soft Calfskin

Track Paneled Suede Sneakers
PROENZA SCHOULER
Track Paneled Suede Sneakers

Explore More:
Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Editorial Assistant
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸