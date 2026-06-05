The 5 Most Important Trends of 2026, According to Celebrity Stylists Wayman and Micah

Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald are Who What Wear editors in residence, and a Los Angeles–based styling duo known for their innovative and bold style that highlights their clients' personalities. They're known for their work with clients such as Colman Domingo, Tessa Thompson, Regina King, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Danielle Deadwyler, Alicia Silverstone, and more.
With an eye for runway looks that translate directly to what will translate for clients on the red carpet, some key trends will define 2026—both in terms of fashion and cultural style moments. With the first collections from designers Jonathan Anderson at Dior, Matthieu Blazy at Chanel, and Pierpaolo Piccoli at Balenciaga, we're already starting to see some shifts in fashion and what celebrities are wearing this year.
From shifting proportions that accentuate waists to retro '80s dressing to the major resurgence of scarves, there are key changes in fashion that will transcend the runways and red carpet and impact fashion in a major way this year. Ahead, see more on the most important trends to know in 2026, through the lens and perspective of celebrity stylists.
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Slinky Waists
From Jonathan Anderson at Dior to Matthieu Blazy at Chanel, the accentuated waist is taking a pause, and we are seeing a lot more iterations of slinky silhouettes.
Scarves Solidified
We saw a massive takeoff of scarves this summer being worn around the waist. Now, we are seeing the knit winter triangle scarf have its own moment. In 2026, we will see the silk scarf come back—specifically being worn around the neck as we saw on the Celine, Miu Miu, and Bottega Veneta runways.
Military Dressing
There was already a massive resurgence in military style jackets this fall, thanks to brands like McQueen and Celine. Next year we will see the jacket and military-style tailoring take off even more, but with some modern/experimental silhouettes and detailing.
1980's Resurgence
From colorblocking, bold shoulders to skinny pants/denim, we are seeing a lot of a joyous, fun and playful nods to the 1980’s. As fashion seems to slowly be steering away from the minimalism of quiet luxury, we’ve had for some time now, 80’s maximalism is definitely making its appearance known in 2026.
Florals for Spring, Groundbreaking!
A tried and true trend, we love the bold and contemporary variations of floral prints from Chloé to Dries Van Noten for this season.
Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald are a Los Angeles–based styling duo known for their innovative and bold style that highlights their clients' personalities. The pair joined forces in 2013 after enjoying separate careers in the fashion industry, with Bannerman at Condé Nast publications and McDonald at Marc Jacobs and Alice + Olivia. The duo was named one of the top stylists in Hollywood by The Hollywood Reporter and the André Leon Talley Style Purveyor Award at the 2025 Truth Awards due to their work with clients such as Colman Domingo, Tessa Thompson, Regina King, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Danielle Deadwyler, Alicia Silverstone, and more.