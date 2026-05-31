It's Here: The 2026 It-Girl Way to Wear Sneakers With a Dress

It's been a minute since we had a fresh dress-and-sneakers outfit to discuss, so when I saw the one I'm about to put on your radar, I was immediately intrigued. White sneakers paired with a sundress of sorts had been *the* Copenhagen-coded dress outfit to wear for some time, but 2026 calls for something different, and while out for the night in NYC, Charlotte Lawrence just gave us what could be the new dress-and-sneaker look of today.
Lawrence's outfit consisted of a long, minimal knit dress and chunky athletic sneakers (specifically, silver-and-red Salomons). As the saying goes, opposites attract. The combination of the sleek long dress with the rugged sneakers (bonus points for the leopard-print bag) makes for an outfit that's very of-the-moment, and the fact that it's a far cry from the fit-and-flare-midi-dress-plus-white-sneakers look of years past is refreshing.
Scroll on to see Lawrence's unexpected sneaker outfit for a night out in NYC, and shop similar dresses and sneakers to recreate the cool look for yourself.
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The Dress-and-Sneaker Outfit on Charlotte Lawrence
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.