Listen. We're all fans of ballet flats and the cool girl–approved flip-flop trend that's been circulating as of late, but sometimes, it's good to branch out. As a self-proclaimed shoe lover, I enjoy seeing a new shoe trend come onto the scene, especially when it's endorsed by certified It girl Vittoria Ceretti. Ceretti was just spotted wearing a look that would typically be paired with the aforementioned shoe trends, yet she opted for a much more surprising style instead.
Ceretti's outfit had quintessential model-off-duty vibes, and she casually wore an oversize yellow zip-up hoodie layered over a simple cropped white T-shirt. She sported striped pants, which have garnered attention as a major summer trend. In hand, she toted an ever-covetable Hermès Box Kelly Bag in rich chocolate-brown and accessorized further with a pair of black sunglasses. Then the shocker hit: her multicolor sneakers in place of the usual flip-flops or ballet flats. This sneaker choice was particularly noteworthy since it feels like everyone is donning retro low-profile sneakers exclusively. It's been a minute since I've seen chunky, colorful sneakers, and frankly, it feels quite refreshing.
If you're inspired by Ceretti's bold shoe trend and outfit combination, keep scrolling to re-create her look and shop more multicolor sneakers.