JLaw Just Styled The Row’s Viral Flip Flops With the Anti-Jeans Trend I Never Expected Her to Wear

As a fashion editor, few people command my attention like Jennifer Lawrence. Having cultivated a uniform that fuses New York cool with her own distinctive sensibility, I pay attention to her looks every time. Typically, when she steps out, I expect chic tailoring or a perfectly slouched pair of jeans—but this time, she veered off-script, reviving a trouser trend I wouldn’t have anticipated.
Leaning into a softer, bohemian mood, Lawrence built her look around a pair of floaty floral trousers. Looser and more whimsical than her usual rotation, they leaned into the springtime ease of her New York surroundings. She grounded the trousers with The Row’s viral flip-flops, proving that she's still in step with the season's key trends
Pairing directional pieces with under-the-radar styling moves keeps Lawrence in her position as a modern style icon. Completing the look, she styled a chocolate-brown blouse with a baseball cap, an oversized suede tote and a scattering of delicate necklaces.
Inspired by her latest ensemble, scroll on to discover the chicest floral trousers to channel her look now.
Shop Floral Trousers:
Free People
Day's End Linen Printed Pull-On Pants
The linen composition ensures a light and comfortable finish for hot summer days.
Jigsaw
Iris Leaf Linen Trouser
Honestly, these look much more expensive than they actually are.
French Connection
Poppy Dallas Printed Denim Wide Leg Jeans
Style with the matching vest or wear with a boxy tee.
Sézane
The Wide Leg Trousers
Style with a long-line blouse to get JLaw's look.
Valentino
Floral Velvet-Jacquard Straight-Leg Pants
These are cut to a high-waisted finish for a comfortable fit.
Borgo De Nor
Havana Floral-Print Crepe Straight-Leg Pants
In my opinion, pink and green is one of the prettiest colour combinations of the season.
Marks & Spencer
Printed Pull on Wide Leg Trousers
These come in sizes 6—24 as well as four different leg lengths.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.