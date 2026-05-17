I don't know who needs to hear this, but just because fitted-waist blazers and colorful technical or satin sneakers are "in" doesn't mean we should count out or label oversize blazers or white low-profile sneakers as "dated." In fact, these two items will always be relevant, providing a strong foundation for a polished outfit. If you need proof, just look at Julianne Moore's recent outfit.
This week, for a lunch outing in NYC, Moore stepped out in an ensemble that perfectly balanced casual comfort with sophisticated style. Her look consisted of an oversize blazer, a T-shirt, and jeans. She accessorized with a baseball cap, a designer shoulder bag, and sleek white sneakers.
While the blazer and T-shirt provided a sleek, monochromatic black upper half, the actress chose to skip the expected pairing of standard blue denim or black trousers. Instead, she opted for ecru jeans. This subtle yet impactful choice of a creamy, off-white hue made the outfit look and feel intentional while emphasizing the power of thoughtful styling.
If you're inspired to re-create Moore's outfit, keep scrolling. Ahead, we've rounded up the best oversize blazers, ecru jeans, and white sneakers. Remember: These pieces are the pillars of a modern, versatile wardrobe and will never be "dated."
Shop Ecru Jeans, Oversize Blazers, and White Sneakers:
ZARA
Oversized Double Breasted Blazer
This is your sign to refresh your black blazer collection.
Levi's
501 Jeans
If you buy one thing from this edit, make it these classic, well-fitting jeans.
adidas
Tokyo Low Top Sneaker
Sambas are cute, but I'm more into Tokyos right now.
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Oversize Blazer
Favorite Daughter nails elevated basics.
Agolde
Low Slung Baggy Jeans
There's a good reason Agolde has made the Low Slung Baggy Jeans in every denim wash.
Prada
Drill Fabric Laced Sneakers
It seems like every cool brand is making low-profile canvas sneakers right now.
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Monterey Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Blazer
This almost-pink blazer is perfect for someone like me who doesn't wear much color.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.