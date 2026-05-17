Skip the Black Trousers: This Is the Chic Way to Style an Oversize Blazer and White Sneakers in 2026

Shop the Julianne Moore-approved anti-trend outfit combination.

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Julianne moore wears a baseball cap with an oversize blazer and a bottega veneta bag.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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I don't know who needs to hear this, but just because fitted-waist blazers and colorful technical or satin sneakers are "in" doesn't mean we should count out or label oversize blazers or white low-profile sneakers as "dated." In fact, these two items will always be relevant, providing a strong foundation for a polished outfit. If you need proof, just look at Julianne Moore's recent outfit.

This week, for a lunch outing in NYC, Moore stepped out in an ensemble that perfectly balanced casual comfort with sophisticated style. Her look consisted of an oversize blazer, a T-shirt, and jeans. She accessorized with a baseball cap, a designer shoulder bag, and sleek white sneakers.

Julianne moore wears a black oversize blazer, bottega veneta bag, ecru jeans, and white sneakers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Julianne Moore: Bottega Veneta bag

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While the blazer and T-shirt provided a sleek, monochromatic black upper half, the actress chose to skip the expected pairing of standard blue denim or black trousers. Instead, she opted for ecru jeans. This subtle yet impactful choice of a creamy, off-white hue made the outfit look and feel intentional while emphasizing the power of thoughtful styling.

If you're inspired to re-create Moore's outfit, keep scrolling. Ahead, we've rounded up the best oversize blazers, ecru jeans, and white sneakers. Remember: These pieces are the pillars of a modern, versatile wardrobe and will never be "dated."

Shop Ecru Jeans, Oversize Blazers, and White Sneakers:

Nikki Chwatt
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.