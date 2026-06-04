Some celebrities have stylists who create highly strategic, perfectly layered outfits for them. Olivia Dean feels different. Her style doesn't seem manufactured or overly strategic, it feels like a natural extension of who she is. Despite her effortless appearance, she does have a stylist. Simone Beyene plays into a mix of classic silhouettes, girl next door energy, and old hollywood glamour to craft the outfits we've seen on Olivia Dean that we want to immediately copy and paste onto our own bodies. Whether she's performing on stage, attending a fashion event, or simply walking through London, there's an ease to everything she wears that makes her outfits endlessly appealing.
What really makes Dean's wardrobe so compelling is its range. One day she's wearing vintage-inspired denim, a leather bomber, and knee-high boots and the next she's stepping onto a red carpet in a sweeping silk gown that looks pulled from the wardrobe of a modern-day movie star.
The common thread is a sense of confidence and authenticity. Ahead, we're taking a closer look at some of her best outfits to date and the pieces you'll need to channel the same effortlessly cool energy.
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The Striped Dress
There's something distinctly Olivia Dean about making a colorful striped dress feel red-carpet ready. The look balances timeless elegance with a touch of playfulness, proving that you'll never know what's coming next from her.
HERVÉ LÉGER
The Rumi Gown
Jimmy Choo
Isa 80
The Yellow Maxi
Olivia Dean has mastered the magnetic girl next door aesthetic. Her outfits are easily recreatable at home but still feel elevated and a step above the rest. Here's a look you can easily recreate for any summer event.
AYM
Lana Dress
Jimmy Choo
Danica Slingback Pointed-Toe Heeled Pumps
Jimmy Choo
Cinch Medium
The Singer Off-Duty
I adore how Dean leans into the kind of cool, unfussy pieces fashion people are constantly chasing. A cropped trench, relaxed separates, and practical accessories create a look that feels polished without trying too hard.
Burberry
Cropped Tropical Gabardine Swarby Trench Jacket
BURBERRY
Small Leather Rider Bag
The Carrie Bradshaw LBD
Every great wardrobe needs a little black dress, and this one feels straight out of a romantic comedy. Styled with feminine details and a touch of drama, it's a reminder that the simplest pieces are often the most memorable.
Carelli
Dolly Jacket
Alfie Paris
The Carrie Dress
The Casual Interview
For interviews and press appearances, Dean often strikes the perfect balance between professional and personal style. A leather bomber and great denim feel approachable yet fashion-forward, making the outfit feel authentic to her laid-back aesthetic.