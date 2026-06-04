I'm back from Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2026, and I'm already nostalgic for my days of witnessing trends take shape firsthand. Returning for its 22nd year, Paraiso Miami Swim Week hosted brands that define resort and cruise 2027. Best friends Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman taught a master class on accessorizing during Monday Swimwear's presentation. I'm talking about silk headscarves, floppy hats, capacious totes, woven clutches, straw hats, double collars… Stop me because I can and will go on.
Look beyond the glitz and glamour of Fae, Oséree, and Oceanus, and you'll find silhouettes and motifs fashion people will be wearing nonstop. Melissa Odabash's and Shan's pieces in Pantone's Color of the Year will be the stars of your summer outfit rotation.
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Love Thy Nader's very own Grace Ann Nader walked twice for Australian swimwear label Fae, and Jenn Tran from The Bachelorette season 21 walked for Kulani Kinis, presented by Sojos Eyewear. For my Dance Moms fans, former cast member Kendall Vertes went all out for Miami-based brand Luli Fama. Oh, and the Megan Thee Stallion closed out her line, Hot Girl Summer—a look I'm still thinking about days later.
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8 It-Girl Trends From Paraiso Miami Swim Week
Scroll on for a download on the cool-girl trends I saw in real time at Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2026—plus celebrity sightings that left me speechless, editor-approved brands that deserve your attention, and tips for getting the trending looks ASAP.
Spoiler: Animal print and sheer silhouettes have my seal of approval, but that's all I'm going to say for now. Ahead, see eight It-girl swimwear trends you should know about this summer.
Untamed Prints
The jury's still out on jelly sandals. Balloon pants have their pros and cons. But one thing that's not up for debate is animal print. One in particular stole the spotlight: zebra print. Yes, the expected black-and-white prints walked the runway, but colorful counterparts in fuchsia and lime did as well.